US proposes 25% tariff on Indian goods.
Trade deal could bring the rate down to 17%.
Six other countries also face proposed US tariffs.
The United States has proposed a tariff of up to 25% on Indian goods on Wednesday after the US administration's investigation into "structural excess capacity". The tariff will be reduced to 17% if India and the US sign a trade deal.
The US has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on India and six other countries, citing concerns over excess manufacturing capacity. Cambodia, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand are also on the list, according to an official statement.
The proposal comes after an eight-month investigation by the US Trade Representative (USTR) covering 16 economies. Washington alleges that these countries are producing more goods than the market can absorb, with their policies giving domestic manufacturers an advantage and hurting US businesses.
The USTR said the proposed duties would target countries whose government policies encourage excess production in manufacturing and create what it described as an unfair burden on US trade.
It accused them of adopting practices that "creates, sustains, or contributes to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors through various acts, policies, and practices that we find to be unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce".
US To Introduce Two Tariff Rates Based On Trade Agreements
The US plans to announce two tariff rates for each country: a "warranted" rate and a rate linked to an actual trade deal. The deal-based rate would largely reflect the terms of existing agreements reached with the US. The warranted rate, meanwhile, would be higher and reflect what Washington believes a country's trade policies justify.
An official from the US government has said that the proposed rates would take into account existing trade arrangements, including reciprocal trade agreements, frameworks and joint statements with Washington.
The US official warned that tariffs could be raised if existing agreements collapse or talks between the countries break down. In India's case, the USTR has proposed a rate of up to 25 per cent.
India-US Trade Deal Remains Unsigned Amid Changing US Tariff Rules
India and the United States are still negotiating the terms of their interim trade deal, after a framework was announced in February. In the proposed arrangement by the US administration, Indian exports could face a 17 per cent US tariff, giving them a lower rate than goods from several competing Asian economies, including Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.
The negotiations follow a series of tariff measures introduced by US President Donald Trump after he returned to office. Washington initially announced a 26 per cent duty on Indian goods in April 2025. The rate later rose to 50 per cent in August, after the US imposed an additional 25 per cent penalty over India's purchases of Russian oil.
The February framework offered a possible way out of the dispute. Washington agreed to withdraw the additional penalty and proposed reducing the tariff to 18 per cent.
India, in return, agreed to lower or remove duties on a range of American industrial goods, food products and agricultural imports. New Delhi also expressed its intention to purchase $500 billion worth of American goods, including energy, aircraft and technology products, over five years.
But the proposed tariff reduction did not materialise. A US Supreme Court ruling on February 20 this year struck down the legal basis for Trump's reciprocal tariffs, forcing his administration to change its approach.
Washington subsequently introduced a temporary 10 per cent global tariff before moving to a new tariff framework under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.