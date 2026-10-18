Limoges Town Hall Destroyed In Fire Amid France Protests; JD Vance Blames ‘Western Liberals’

A fire badly damaged the 19th-century town hall in Limoges during protests over living costs on October 17.
French authorities reported widespread unrest, with thousands of arrests reported at different stages of the demonstrations.
US Vice President JD Vance blamed Western liberal immigration and diversity policies for the unrest.
A massive fire tore through the historic town hall in Limoges, France, leaving the landmark “largely lost” as protests over the cost of living escalated into violence across several French cities on Saturday. The blaze, which damaged a building dating back to the 19th century, came amid reports of arson, looting and clashes between protesters and police.
According to witnesses, a group of masked protesters set a police car on fire outside the town hall before smashing windows and entering the building, where a blaze broke out. Firefighters were deployed late on Saturday to bring the fire under control.
The region’s top official told AFP that the building was “largely lost”, describing the destruction as a “catastrophe for heritage” and condemning it as a “deliberate act by hooligans”.
Built in 1873 and inaugurated in 1883, the town hall had survived the World Wars. Its destruction has become one of the most striking incidents in a day of unrest that saw public buildings, businesses and vehicles targeted across France.
Fires, Looting And Clashes Across French Cities
France’s Interior Ministry estimated that around 550,000 people took part in Saturday’s protests, while the CGT trade union put the figure at 800,000, AFP reported. The demonstrations brought together several groups opposed to rising living costs and government policies, including activists associated with the Yellow Vests movement.
Police used tear gas and water cannon against masked protesters in Paris and other cities. Some demonstrators reportedly threw objects and fireworks at officers, while several parked cars were set on fire in the capital.
In Lyon, protesters set fire to a tourist office in the city centre. Town halls in Marseille and Lille were reportedly broken into and damaged, while a police compound in Bordeaux was also targeted. Dozens of shops were looted in Paris, Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux and Lille. An Apple store in Lille was reportedly stripped bare.
AFP reported that more than 300 protesters attempted to march along the Champs-Elysees, home to flagship luxury stores, before police used tear gas to stop them.
Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said “entire streets have been devastated” in the capital.
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the vandalism and looting in a post on X, warning that those responsible for attacking administrative offices, businesses and town halls would face prosecution and punishment.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu criticised what he described as “violence of extreme intensity”. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez had warned ahead of the demonstrations that authorities expected a substantial mobilisation and were preparing for possible violence by extremist groups.
The Interior Ministry said hooded, ultra-left-wing agitators had gathered in Paris and cities including Rennes, Toulouse and Angers. It also reported arson, damage to public buildings and looting in locations such as Lyon, Montpellier and Valence. Bloomberg reported that the ministry had recorded 272 arrests nationwide by 3 pm, while the BBC later reported at least 1,200 arrests. The figures reflect different reporting times and should not be treated as directly comparable without further confirmation.
JD Vance Blames Western Liberals; Yellow Vests Return To Streets
US Vice President JD Vance used the unrest in France to criticise Western liberal immigration policies, arguing that governments had failed to address questions of assimilation and social compatibility.
“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen,” Vance wrote on X.
He added that he hoped France would prevent further damage to its landmarks and urged Americans to pay attention, claiming that the unrest represented the future Democratic lawmakers wanted for the United States. His remarks linked the violence to immigration and diversity policies, although the protests have also centred on economic grievances and government spending.
The demonstrations involved several groups, including activists associated with the Yellow Vests movement, which emerged in 2018 in opposition to a proposed fuel-tax increase under Macron. The movement drew support from rural and working-class people who rely on cars and has continued to stage protests intermittently since its initial wave of demonstrations.
According to Bloomberg, Saturday’s protest call was initially floated by a TikTok user without a clearly defined political agenda, before Yellow Vests activists sought to use the mobilisation to revive their movement. Some unions, including the CGT, also planned to participate, focusing on public spending and the cost of living.
The unrest comes amid wider dissatisfaction over living costs and public services. High school students have reportedly been protesting for more than three weeks over classroom conditions, teacher shortages and university admissions. A Cluster 17 poll published on October 11 found that around 57 per cent of French respondents supported the students’ protests.
The government has pledged to consider the students’ concerns but faces constraints on increasing education spending.
The protests also come around six months before elections in France, adding to political pressure on the government as it confronts public anger over economic conditions, public services and its broader policy agenda.