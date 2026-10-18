Limoges Town Hall Destroyed In Fire Amid France Protests; JD Vance Blames ‘Western Liberals’

The Interior Ministry said hooded, ultra-left-wing agitators had gathered in Paris and cities including Rennes, Toulouse and Angers. It also reported arson, damage to public buildings and looting in locations such as Lyon, Montpellier and Valence. Bloomberg reported that the ministry had recorded 272 arrests nationwide by 3 pm, while the BBC later reported at least 1,200 arrests. The figures reflect different reporting times and should not be treated as directly comparable without further confirmation.