France Protest Loss Estimates: How Much Could Retailers Lose As Shops Remain Shut?

Retailers Face Hundreds of Millions in Potential Losses

The scale of the disruption has become clearer through the experience of Carrefour, one of France’s largest supermarket chains. The company warned that the unrest could reduce its 2026 operating income by between €80 million and €200 million. Its finance chief, Matthieu Malige, attributed the potential hit to stolen or destroyed merchandise, damaged stores and equipment, forced closures, additional security expenses and lost sales. Carrefour said around 50 of its stores were affected on the first day of the violence, with many looted. The company also cut its outlook for earnings growth and reduced its planned capital expenditure in France from €1.7 billion to €1.6 billion.