Emmanuel Macron has called foreign leaders’ remarks about France’s unrest “unacceptable and even stupid”, accusing them of exploiting domestic tensions for political gain.
Macron rejected Trump’s claims that migrants, jihadists and communists were responsible for the violence, warning that misleading narratives and AI-generated images were distorting the situation.
With further protests planned for 24 October and a nationwide strike scheduled for 5 November, the French government faces mounting pressure to restore public order while addressing concerns over living costs and public services.
French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised US President Donald Trump and other foreign leaders for using France’s recent unrest to advance their political agendas, calling their remarks “unacceptable and even stupid”. Speaking in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, October 21, Macron accused foreign politicians of spreading misleading claims about immigration and the violence that erupted during protests over the cost of living. His comments came after Trump blamed migrants, jihadists and communists for the unrest, while urging France to tighten its borders.
Macron did not initially name Trump or other leaders directly, but made clear that his criticism extended to politicians campaigning for elections. Asked whether he was referring to the US president, Macron replied, “Among others.” He said foreign manipulation of information after the unrest had encouraged leaders to repeat claims that France had been “invaded” by migrants and Islamists, which he described as false.
Macron Rebukes Claims Linking Riots To Immigration
Trump has used the unrest to warn US voters about immigration ahead of next month’s midterm elections. At a rally earlier this week, he claimed France was being “conquered, looted and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists and communists”, and argued that similar disorder could affect the United States if Democrats win. Macron rejected the narrative, saying the protests had emerged from domestic grievances and that foreign leaders were exploiting events for political gain.
The French president also warned about the spread of artificial intelligence-generated images depicting events that had not occurred in France. He said misleading content was being used to portray the country as overrun by migrants and Islamists, although he did not identify the specific images he was referring to. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said his office could provide clarification to countries concerned, to help prevent false claims from being repeated or amplified on social media.
France has faced widespread protests over rising living costs, fuel prices and public services, with demonstrations on October 17 escalating into clashes with police and looting in several cities. The government has acknowledged shortcomings in its response, while authorities have introduced localised curfews and restrictions on gatherings in areas considered vulnerable to further violence.
France Prepares For Further Protests
Macron has vowed to prevent a repeat of the violence, saying those seeking to cause disorder in city centres during demonstrations planned for Saturday, October 24, would be stopped. He was due to meet intelligence officials and senior ministers on Thursday to review the unrest and discuss security preparations. Student groups and the Yellow Vest movement, which emerged during protests against fuel taxes and living costs in 2018, have announced further rallies.
The unrest has also exposed the challenge facing Macron’s government as it tries to address economic discontent while restoring public order. Trade unions have pledged to continue preparations for a nationwide strike on November 5 over the cost of living and cuts to public services, after talks with the government ended without a breakthrough. Macron, meanwhile, has argued that France has sufficient legal powers to manage the situation without declaring a state of emergency.
The dispute over foreign leaders’ comments has added an international dimension to France’s domestic crisis. While Macron has accused politicians of exploiting the unrest and spreading misinformation, the immediate test for his government remains whether it can contain further violence while responding to the economic grievances driving demonstrations.