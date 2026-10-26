France Braces For Fresh Unrest As 70,000 Police Contain Nationwide Protests

France deployed 70,000 police personnel to contain nationwide demonstrations on Saturday.
Authorities reported confrontations between organised far-right groups and far-left activists.
President Emmanuel Macron’s government faces pressure to address student concerns and economic grievances.
French authorities are preparing for another weekend of unrest despite a massive security operation that helped contain nationwide demonstrations on Saturday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Monday, as protests over the cost of living and public services continue to challenge President Emmanuel Macron’s government.
The interior ministry deployed 70,000 police personnel for Saturday’s demonstrations, which unions organised to protest rising living costs and pressure on public services. The movement has expanded beyond its initial student-led protests, drawing support from trade unions and “yellow vest” activists known for their demonstrations against economic pressures, including high fuel prices.
The unrest has intensified since violence erupted in dozens of cities nine days ago, raising concerns about the government’s ability to maintain public order. Asked by BFM TV whether further disturbances were expected during demonstrations planned for October 31, Nunez said, “Clearly, yes.”
“Halloween evening is traditionally always a bit lively. We expect it to be complicated again,” he added.
1,435 Arrested As Far-Right Groups Confront Left-Wing Activists
Nunez said the heavy police deployment had prevented a repeat of the violence witnessed earlier this month. Authorities arrested 1,435 people nationwide during Saturday’s demonstrations, he said.
The interior minister also pointed to a new development in the unrest, with organised far-right groups confronting far-left activists in several cities.
“We knew there had been calls from numerous identity-based and nationalist movements to come out, officially, to defend businesses,” Nunez said.
“In a number of cities, such as Nice and Montpellier, these groups arrived in organised formations, mainly to target the ultra-left movement,” he added.
The government sought to portray Saturday’s operation as evidence that it had regained control, although sporadic violence continued, particularly in Paris, Marseille and Lyon, France’s three largest cities.
“The state prevailed this weekend. The state was strong,” government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told RTL radio.
She acknowledged that protesters had raised legitimate grievances but said restoring calm was necessary before meaningful negotiations could take place.
“There are demands that must be heard and answered. To answer them, there is a prerequisite: a return to calm,” she said, adding that social dialogue could not function amid violence.
Macron Faces Pressure As Protests Hit Businesses
The government was expected to announce measures on Monday to address student concerns over education and university admissions, following a nationwide consultation with high school and university students.
Macron faces limited room to make costly concessions to defuse the crisis, with his presidential mandate due to expire in April and France’s public finances under severe strain. He made an unannounced visit to the port city of Marseille on Monday, after it experienced some of the worst unrest during Saturday’s demonstrations.
Business leaders warned that the protests continued to inflict substantial economic damage despite the relative calm over the weekend.
Alain Di Crescenzo, head of the CCI France network of chambers of commerce and industry, said many retailers had remained closed as a precaution following the violence on October 17. He estimated that sales had fallen by around 80%.
“We have shopkeepers who are tired and demoralised, and we are killing local commerce,” he told Radio Classique.
With further demonstrations expected on October 31, the government faces the challenge of containing street violence while responding to mounting public discontent over living costs, public services and economic pressures.
(With Inputs From Reuters)