Four people were detained for allegedly distributing money to voters in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers' constituency election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, with Rs 2.41 lakh in cash and election-related material seized from their car, police said on Friday.
The four were travelling in a car when a flying squad stopped the vehicle near Daulatpur culvert in Sidhari police station area during a check to enforce the model code of conduct on Thursday, they said.
The squad recovered Rs 2,41,500 in cash, voter slips, electoral rolls of various schools, pamphlets, handbills and other documents from five white bags kept in the car, according to a police statement.
The bags bore the name of the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers' constituency, and a manager's name, police said.
During questioning, the four allegedly told officials that they were going to distribute money kept in envelopes along with election campaign material, the release said.
A case has been registered at Sidhari police station and further legal proceedings are underway, it said.
The Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers' constituency is among the constituencies represented in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, the state's upper house of the legislature. Voting for the teachers' constituency elections is being held on Friday.