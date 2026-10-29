Who Is Uma Kashvi? Meet the 15-Year-Old Who Became The Youngest Player Ever Signed In WPL History

Delhi Capitals bought Karnataka all-rounder Kashvi Kandikuppa for Rs 10 lakh on Wednesday, October 28
Kandikuppa, also known as Uma Kashvi, became the youngest player and first 15-year-old signed in the Women’s Premier League
She was born on April 9, 2011, and overtook Deeya Yadav in the WPL age record
Karnataka all-rounder Kashvi Kandikuppa, also known as Uma Kashvi, on Wednesday (October 28) became the youngest signing in the Women’s Premier League and the first 15-year-old cricketer to be picked up by a franchise.
Delhi Capitals, known to invest in youth, bought the teenager for Rs. 10 lakh. Her birth date is April 09, 2011, a week after the 2011 World Cup final.
Kandikuppa beat Haryana’s Deeya Yadav, who went to DC last year at 16 years of age. The signing stands out for more than age.
Kandikuppa is younger than Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the IPL's youngest-ever cricketer, though the Bihar batter joined Rajasthan Royals at 14. Kandikuppa’s signing adds another teenage name to that list and puts the spotlight on one of Karnataka’s fastest-rising cricketers.
Record-Breaking Signing
The franchise paid Rs. 10 lakh for Kandikuppa. That made her the youngest player and the first 15-year-old to earn a Women’s Premier League contract.
She overtook Deeya Yadav in the record books. The Haryana player had become Delhi Capitals’ youngest such signing last year when she entered the league at 16.
Batting And Bowling Profile
She bats right-handed and bowls off-spin. She drew attention after piling up 516 runs at a 172 average in the most recent BCCI Women’s Under-15 One-Day Tournament, with three centuries and a half-century.
Career Path And Achievements
Kashvi has more than 13,000 runs from 530 matches across Karnataka, along with 24 centuries and 68 half-centuries. She has also captained Karnataka’s Under-15 side and led Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharani Trophy.
Her achievements also include winning the Women’s Under-19 T20 Trophy, reaching the semi-finals of the Women’s Under-19 One-Day Trophy and sharing the Karnataka Women’s League title.
Kashvi started playing cricket at seven and a half at an academy near her home, where her early work centred on fitness before shifting to stronger basics. A later move to NICE Academy gave her wider chances and more exposure.
Recent Form And Mentors
In the team’s June-July 2026 series against Sri Lanka, Kandikuppa contributed with bat and ball, taking a wicket in four of her five listed appearances across one-day and T20 formats.
She has previously trained with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kashvi told Deccan Herald that the stint taught her the value of an aggressive approach and of backing herself.