WPL 2027: Kiran Navgire Backs Delhi Capitals To End Four-Final Heartbreak And Claim Maiden Title

Kiran Navgire joined Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh and backed them to win their maiden WPL title
Sushma Verma joined UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh after going unsold in the last three auctions
Latika Inamdar joined Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh and expressed excitement about playing alongside Bharti Rawal
India batter Kiran Navgire is backing Delhi Capitals to win their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title after joining the franchise for Rs 75 lakh at the 2027 auction. Delhi Capitals have reached the final in all four editions of the competition so far but are yet to lift the trophy.
Navgire, who has represented India in six T20Is, is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with familiar faces as she prepares for the upcoming season.
Speaking on JioStar's Match Centre Live Auction Special, the power-hitter expressed confidence in Delhi Capitals' chances of finally crossing the finish line.
"I have played with Chinelle Henry before, and I have also played with Shafali Verma. I have also spoken to Jemimah Rodrigues in the past, so I know most of the players. I am very excited to share the dressing room and play alongside all of them," Navgire told JioStar.
Delhi Capitals have endured heartbreak in each of their four final appearances. However, Navgire believes the wait for their first championship could end this season.
"Delhi Capitals have reached the final four times, so this year we have a chance to win it. I am fully prepared to play for Delhi Capitals. I feel that whatever the team has been waiting for over the last four years will finally be fulfilled this season. I am confident that DC will become champions this year," she added.
Navgire emerged as the most expensive Indian player at the WPL 2027 auction, with Delhi Capitals securing the power-hitter for ₹75 lakh.