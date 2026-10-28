WPL 2027: Kiran Navgire Backs Delhi Capitals To End Four-Final Heartbreak And Claim Maiden Title

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Published at:

Kiran Navgire joined Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh at the WPL 2027 auction and backed the franchise to win its maiden title after four consecutive final defeats. The India batter expressed excitement about sharing the dressing room with familiar teammates and confidence in DC's chances this season

image Prefer on Google
WPL 2027: Kiran Navgire Backs Delhi Capitals To End Four-Final Heartbreak And Claim Maiden Title
Kiran Navghire has slammed a 31-ball 57 in the Women's Premier League. Photo: X/wplt20
Summary of this article

  • Kiran Navgire joined Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh and backed them to win their maiden WPL title

  • Sushma Verma joined UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh after going unsold in the last three auctions

  • Latika Inamdar joined Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh and expressed excitement about playing alongside Bharti Rawal

India batter Kiran Navgire is backing Delhi Capitals to win their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title after joining the franchise for Rs 75 lakh at the 2027 auction. Delhi Capitals have reached the final in all four editions of the competition so far but are yet to lift the trophy.

Navgire, who has represented India in six T20Is, is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with familiar faces as she prepares for the upcoming season.

Speaking on JioStar's Match Centre Live Auction Special, the power-hitter expressed confidence in Delhi Capitals' chances of finally crossing the finish line.

"I have played with Chinelle Henry before, and I have also played with Shafali Verma. I have also spoken to Jemimah Rodrigues in the past, so I know most of the players. I am very excited to share the dressing room and play alongside all of them," Navgire told JioStar.

Delhi Capitals have endured heartbreak in each of their four final appearances. However, Navgire believes the wait for their first championship could end this season.

Related Content
Sophie Molineux joins UP Warriorz for Rs 1.10 crore, the auction’s biggest buy. - X/ICC
Gujarat Giants coach Michael Klinger. - Giant_Cricket/X

"Delhi Capitals have reached the final four times, so this year we have a chance to win it. I am fully prepared to play for Delhi Capitals. I feel that whatever the team has been waiting for over the last four years will finally be fulfilled this season. I am confident that DC will become champions this year," she added.

Navgire emerged as the most expensive Indian player at the WPL 2027 auction, with Delhi Capitals securing the power-hitter for ₹75 lakh.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories