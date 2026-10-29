WPL 2027: Sneh Rana Ready For New Chapter Under Meg Lanning After UP Warriorz Call

Sneh Rana joined UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh at the WPL 2027 auction
Rana is excited to team up with Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone
The India all-rounder looks forward to playing under Meg Lanning’s leadership
India all-rounder Sneh Rana is looking forward to making an impact for UP Warriorz after the franchise signed her for Rs 30 lakh at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi on October 28.
The experienced all-rounder expressed her excitement about the move, thanking the franchise management for showing faith in her and promising to give her best in the new colours.
Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Match Centre Live Auction Special’ after her selection, Rana discussed the opportunity to play under Australia great Meg Lanning and the prospect of joining forces with Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone.
“First of all, I want to thank UP Warriorz for picking me. I'm very excited about this opportunity. And as I always say, whenever I get an opportunity, whichever team I go to, I want to give my best for them. Now that I've joined UP Warriorz, I want to do the same. Thank you so much to everyone in the management.”
Rana also spoke about the prospect of playing alongside Deepti and Ecclestone, highlighting the familiarity she shares with the India all-rounder from their previous stints together. She expects their understanding to help foster strong communication on the field.
“It's a very spin bowling unit and Sophie Ecclestone - Deepti Sharma will be bowling with me. I've always played with Deepti, so I know her strengths, and there will be good communication between us. It's going to be a lot of fun.”
The 32-year-old was equally enthusiastic about the chance to play under Lanning, the former Australia captain who will lead UP Warriorz in the upcoming season.
Having watched Lanning on television, Rana is eager to experience her leadership first-hand and observe her tactical decisions during matches.
“I'm very excited. I've always watched her on TV, and even now, seeing her lead UP Warriorz feels really good. Watching her captaincy and the changes she makes is great. So, I'm very excited to play under her.”