Punjab Heads To The Polls: The Key Political Developments Shaping The 2027 Contest

Punjab is heading towards a multi-cornered Assembly contest in early 2027.
Congress is targeting Akali Dal defectors as the regional party struggles to regain its traditional support base.
Amritpal Singh’s supporters have launched Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) to contest the election, potentially splitting Sikh votes across AAP, the Akali Dal and other Panthic formations.
Punjab is expected to vote for a new Assembly by February 2027, and the run-up is already reshaping the state's political map. Bhagwant Mann's Aam Aadmi Party government faces its first real test of incumbency, the Congress is trying to convert residual goodwill into seats, a weakened Shiromani Akali Dal is in last-ditch talks to rejoin forces with the BJP, and a new hardline Panthic force built around jailed MP Amritpal Singh is threatening to scramble the Sikh vote altogether.
With all 117 Assembly seats up for grabs and a crowded field forming, the next few months of alliance-building, defections and controversy are likely to matter as much as the campaign itself.
What Does The Current Political Landscape Look Like?
The 2027 election is shaping up as a multi-cornered contest involving the AAP, Congress, BJP and Akali Dal, alongside smaller Panthic factions. That marks a shift from the 2022 result, when the AAP swept to power with 92 of 117 seats and a 42 per cent vote share, reducing the once-dominant Akali Dal to just three seats and Congress to 18.
Punjab also bucked national trends in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, where Congress won seven of the state's 13 seats with 26.3 per cent of the vote, AAP won three, and the BJP, contesting alone for the first time, still managed around 19 per cent of the vote, evidence that the BJP's traditional urban, Hindu-leaning base in Punjab has not disappeared even without the Akali Dal's rural Sikh vote bank.
How Has The Mann Government Performed, And What Controversies Has It Faced?
Four years into AAP's term, assessments of its record are mixed: the party points to initiatives on unemployment and farming promised at the outset, while critics point to a catastrophic flood season that hit the state's economy and agriculture hard.
The government has also been dogged by a serious religious controversy — in June 2026, the Akal Takht, Sikhism's highest temporal authority, declared Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a "Guru Dokhi" (an offender against the Guru) over a viral video, after a forensic report on the video's authenticity became the subject of a separate FIR alleging Punjab Police officials had procured a fabricated report.
The episode has fed a narrative of distance between the Mann government and sections of the Panthic electorate, a constituency AAP had successfully drawn away from the Akali Dal in 2022.
Why Is The Akali Dal In Crisis, And Could It Reunite With The BJP?
The Shiromani Akali Dal, Punjab's oldest regional party, has been in steady decline since breaking with the BJP after the 2020-21 farm laws protests, a split that saw it contest the 2022 election alone for the first time since 1996 and crash to a historic low.
As recently as March 2026, the BJP publicly ruled out an alliance for 2027, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah declaring the party would contest independently. That position appears to have shifted: as of late October 2026, reports suggest BJP-SAD alliance talks are in their final stage, with Sukhbir Singh Badal's SAD hoping to play "big brother" while the BJP covets the same position within the possible alliance. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has already criticised the prospect of a renewed tie-up.
How Is Congress Positioning Itself?
Congress has been actively targeting the Akali Dal's eroding base, inducting defectors such as former Ferozepur SAD candidate Monu Vohra and retired police officer Raj Balwinder Singh Brar in a signal of intent as recently as October 27. Former Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has been blunt about the SAD's decline.
The grand old party likely see a genuine window of opportunity if anti-incumbency against AAP can be converted into seats — though analysts caution Congress cannot assume every voter dissatisfied with AAP will automatically return to it, given the party also faces competition from the BJP-SAD combine and Panthic alternatives for the same disaffected voters.
But for the Congress to take advantage of this supposed opening they will have to ensure that their state unit moves in a unified direction, something which the central leadership has found difficult to achieve.
Having removed Warring from the post of state unit president, the party would hope that peace can be established among the competing factions.
What Role Could Amritpal Singh And The Panthic Vote Play?
Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, arrested under the National Security Act in April 2023 and repeatedly re-detained since, remains jailed in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail even after winning his Lok Sabha seat as an independent in 2024 — making him the only sitting MP held under the NSA.
His supporters launched Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) at Muktsar's Maghi Mela, explicitly positioning it as a challenger to the original Akali Dal's claim to represent Sikh interests; the new outfit announced its first list of 20 candidates for 2027. Analysts see this formation as likely to split hardline Sikh voters who drifted to AAP in 2022, though it is equally capable of cutting into whatever base the SAD retains — adding genuine uncertainty to how Punjab's roughly two-thirds Sikh electorate ultimately divides.
What Do Recent Local Election Results Suggest?
The clearest available data point ahead of 2027 comes from Punjab's May 2026 municipal elections, where AAP won 958 of 1,977 wards, well ahead of Congress's 397, independents' 251, the SAD's 192 and the BJP's 172 — a result suggesting AAP retains a substantial organisational edge, even if, as analysts note, local body results are not a reliable proxy for Assembly voting intentions, particularly in a state where Panthic and anti-incumbency currents can shift rapidly closer to polling day.
What's The Likely Shape Of The 2027 Contest?
Barring a last-minute reversal, Punjab appears headed for a multi-cornered fight: an AAP government defending its record and a fractured Panthic vote amid the Akal Takht controversy; a Congress trying to consolidate anti-incumbency and fighting internal struggles while fending off a resurgent BJP-SAD combine; a BJP attempting its first real breakthrough in Punjab's rural Sikh heartland via a reunited Akali alliance; and a hardline Panthic alternative built around Amritpal Singh's imprisonment that could draw votes from AAP, the Akalis, or both.
With alliance talks, defections and religious politics all still in motion barely months before voting, Punjab's political map is likely to keep shifting well into the new year.