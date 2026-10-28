Punjab Heads To The Polls: The Key Political Developments Shaping The 2027 Contest

Punjab also bucked national trends in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, where Congress won seven of the state's 13 seats with 26.3 per cent of the vote, AAP won three, and the BJP, contesting alone for the first time, still managed around 19 per cent of the vote, evidence that the BJP's traditional urban, Hindu-leaning base in Punjab has not disappeared even without the Akali Dal's rural Sikh vote bank.