‘Dreaming Of Khalsa Raj Not A Crime’: Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Rejects Mother's Claim On Khalistan

Amritpal Singh added: “I have said many times from various stages that if I have to choose between the Panth and my family, I will always choose the Panth. This statement aligns well with the historical incident where, as Sikhs were being martyred alongside Banda Singh Bahadur, a 14-year-old young man’s mother tried to save him by saying that he was not a Sikh. The young man then declared that if this woman claims I am not a disciple of the Guru, then I declare that she is not my mother. Indeed, this example is very harsh for this incident (of Amritpal’s mother statement), but from a principle standpoint, it is understandable.”