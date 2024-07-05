National

Jailed Lok Sabha Election Winners Engineer Rashid, Amritpal Singh Take Oath

While 'Waris Punjab De' activist and pro-Khalistani extremist Amritpal Singh won the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency, Engineer Rashit won from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramullah seat. Both contested as independent candidates.

X
L: 'Waris Punjab De' activist and pro-Khalistani extremist Amritpal Singh | R: Kashmiri politician and Baramulla Lok Sabha seat winner Engineer Rashid Photo: X
info_icon

Jailed Lok Sabha election winners Amritpal Singh and Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, took oath as members of Parliament on Friday, July 5. While Engineer Rashid, is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in a terror funding case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Singh is lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act.

They were brought to the Parliament complex by security personnel this morning. The MPs-elect took oath in the chamber of the Lok Sabha speaker after completing formalities, a source cited in a news agency PTI report said.

While 'Waris Punjab De' activist and pro-Khalistani extremist Amritpal Singh won the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency, Engineer Rashit won from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramullah seat. Both contested as independent candidates.

Amritpal Singh's Lok Sabha Oath

An eight-member team of the Punjab Police escorted jailed Amritpal Singh to New Delhi for his swearing-in as an MP, an official said. Singh was granted four-day parole for the swearing-in.

The police team, led by a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-rank official, arrived in Assam's Dibrugarh on Thursday afternoon and was scheduled to escort Singh, lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, to New Delhi in a special flight amid tight security for the swearing-in.

Singh's lawyer Rajdev Singh Khalsa had said he would be taken to Delhi aboard a "military aircraft" for the swearing-in.

Amritpal Singh's Parole Orders

Amritpal Singh's parole orders are stringent, prohibiting him or his relatives from making any public statements during his visit to New Delhi, according to a news agency PTI report. Moreover, any form of media coverage, including videography or circulation of statements, is strictly prohibited.

In addition, Amritpal Singh has been instructed not to engage in any activities that might compromise national security.

The deployment of security personnel during his temporary release and presence in Delhi will be overseen by the SSP, Amritsar (Rural).

ALSO READ | Amritpal Singh Arrested: Who Is He And How He Became Leading Khalistani Voice In Punjab

His parents, Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur, and his wife Kirandeep Kaur, met the jailed activist in Dibrugarh Central jail last month after his poll win.

Amritpal won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat by 1,97,120 votes as an Independent candidate by defeating Congress's Kulbir Singh Zira, while AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar came third.

Ten members of the outfit, including Amritpal and one of his uncles, have been lodged in jail since last year after they were arrested under the National Security Act from different parts of Punjab following a crackdown on the outfit.

Engineer Rashid's Lok Sabha Oath

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 1 gave a go-ahead for jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, to take oath as an MP on July 5.

Rashid, the MP from Baramulla, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case and had moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions.

ALSO READ | NIA Gives Nod For Jailed Kashmiri Leader Engineer Rashid To Take Oath As MP On July 5

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in a terror funding case.

He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Despite being held jail, Rashid beat former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone to win the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate in the recently concluded general elections.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Exclusive Interview: Hem Mishra on Life, Activism, and Prison
  2. West Bengal: IAF Successfully Difuses Undetonated Bomb From World War II Found In Jhargram
  3. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  4. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
  5. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany Start Their UEFA Euro Quarter-Final Tie Against Spain; Wimbledon Action Continues