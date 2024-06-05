Four 25-Year-Olds, 31-Year-Old Radical Amritpal Singh Among Young LS Poll Winners

Outlook Web Desk
Two Samajwadi Party candidates – Pushpendra Saroj (in pic) and Priya Saroj – became the youngest candidates to win the Lok Sabha polls at 25 years of age
Pushpendra Saroj - Kaushambi constituency - and Priya Saroj (in pic) - Machhlishahr constituency - both won with comfortable margins and became the youngest members of the Lok Sabha at 25.
LJP's Shambhavi Choudhary (25), the daughter of Ashok Choudhary, a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar, won from the Samastipur constituency of Bihar
Another LJP candidate, Sanjana Jatav (25), won from the Bharatpur constituency in Rajasthan. The 25-year-old defeated BJP's Ramswaroop Koli by a margin of 51,983 votes.
Another young winner of Lok Sabha election 2024 was Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh (31) who won from Khadoor Sahib seat as an independent candidate by defeating Congress' Kulbir Singh Zira
Tejasvi Surya, BJP's 33-year-old leader, is also another young politician to win the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Surya won from the Bangalore South constituency of Karnataka and secured a 2nd straight term as MP
Chirag Paswan (41), whose LJP won all the five constituencies allotted to it as part of the NDA seat-sharing in Bihar, himself won from the Hajipur seat in the state.
Congress nominee and Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi won from Karnataka's Chikkodi, becoming the youngest tribal woman to enter Parliament from an unreserved seat in state since independence
Meanwhile, TR Baalu (82), a six-time MP from the DMK, became the oldest member of the Lok Sabha after winning from Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur