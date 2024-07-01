National

NIA Gives Nod For Jailed Kashmiri Leader Engineer Rashid To Take Oath As MP On July 5

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh is expected to deliver a ruling on Rashid’s interim bail plea tomorrow, July 2.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) gave a go-ahead for jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, to take oath as an MP on July 5.

Rashid, the MP from Baramulla, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case and had moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions.

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in a terror funding case.

He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Despite being held jail, Rashid beat former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone to win the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate in the recently concluded general elections.

A special court in Delhi on June 22 had adjourned the matter and asked the NIA to file its response.

On Monday, the NIA's counsel said Rashid's oath taking be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media, a news agency PTI report mentioned, adding that the counsel also said Rashid must complete everything within a day.

