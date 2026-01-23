Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

After searching the house for hours, they took away two mobile phones, two laptops, Ipsa's hard disk in which there were primarily photos of our marriage, of her childhood days, including my books and diaries and arrested me too. The team which arrested me informed me that my arrest is in connection with other arrests that have happened in the case registered at the Kandra police station with the case No 67/21 in which the politburo member of CPI(M) Prashant Bose and his wife Sheela Marandi along with four others were arrested. There were ‘evidences’ found in the hard disk of Prashant Bose against me, hence I had been arrested. I said I am a journalist and my writings, photos, videos, and audios exist in many social media platforms. Anyone can access and download them. And then in his hard disk you might have also found Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s videos too. So will you arrest them too? On this they preferred remaining silent.