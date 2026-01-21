From Forest To Prison, When Security Laws Criminalise Adivasi Resistance

When we think of ‘political prisoners’, we usually imagine an individual targeted by the State under so-called ‘false cases’ for their advocacy of socio-political causes. We speak of such persecution as perversions of the law, as a ‘misuse’ of State power against innocent persons or those exercising ‘legitimate’ dissent. But in limiting our gaze thus, we miss the systematic creation of Adivasis as criminal subjects in the colonial and postcolonial State project of resource appropriation—whether as ‘encroachers’ on their own lands, or ‘extremists’ exercising their livelihoods and political freedoms. The legal framework of persecution in these three episodes invite us to view the incarceration of individuals as an exercise in collective punishment against democratic movements and marginalised groups asserting their political freedoms and statutory rights. In this matrix, security legislations like UAPA, CSPSA, CLA, as well as the IPC (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita or BNS) provisions relating to unlawful assembly or conspiracy anchor themselves in the criminalisation of association first, which then extend their tentacles into the wider socio-economic and political lives of Adivasis in central-eastern India.