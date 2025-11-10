Bihar Elections: Adivasis Fight for Relevance in A State That Forgot Them

The Constitution of India directs that seat reservation should be proportional to the population. Section (3) of Article 332 of the Constitution states, “The number of seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly of any State under clause (1) shall bear, as nearly as may be, the same proportion to the total number of seats in the Assembly as the population of the Scheduled Castes in the State or of the Scheduled Tribes in the State or part of the State, as the case may be, in respect of which seats are so reserved, bears to the total population of the State.”