Ghost Mills of Bihar: How Industrial Decline Fuelled Migration And Unemployment

The closure of factories affects not just workers but the entire economy of the surrounding localities that sees a fall in people’s buying capacity as a result. Manoj Mahto, a 62-year-old who has been running a tea stall in front of the Bata factory for the past four decades, remembers the days when it was running to full capacity. “I needed 200 litres to milk daily to make the tea I used to sell,” Mahto recalls. It’s a Sunday morning but, unlike the old days, there is no crowd here. The coal-heated earthen stove at his stall is still burning but there is little warmth in his words. “When the factory closed, everything came to a standstill, and there is almost no income now,” he says. “Only a few people come here these days to just sit here and pass their time. Like them, I, too, come here mostly to pass my time instead of sitting idle at home. I am too old now to go out looking for any other work.”