Tejashwi Yadav’s Massive Rally In Chakai, Declares ‘Bihar’s Era of Dishonesty Will End’

Tejashwi Yadav promised that if the Grand Alliance comes to power, unemployment in Bihar would be eliminated and new job opportunities would be created for the youth.

Tejashwi Yadav’s Massive Rally In Chakai, Declares ‘Bihar’s Era of Dishonesty Will End’
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Photo: PTI
  • At a massive public rally held on Saturday morning in Chakai, Jamui district, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav addressed the crowd, urging them to vote for RJD candidate Savitri Devi.

  • Tejashwi Yadav promised that if the Grand Alliance comes to power, unemployment in Bihar would be eliminated and new job opportunities would be created for the youth.

  • Calling this election an opportunity to eradicate poverty and unemployment, he urged people to bring about real change.

At a massive public rally held on Saturday morning in Chakai, Jamui district, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav addressed the crowd, urging them to vote for RJD candidate Savitri Devi, Dainik Bhaskar reported. He called upon the people to “end the rule of the dishonest” in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav promised that if the Grand Alliance comes to power, unemployment in Bihar would be eliminated and new job opportunities would be created for the youth. He said the government would focus on six key areas: “education, healthcare, irrigation, industry, action, and justice.” Yadav also pledged to stop the migration of laborers and to increase the old-age pension to ₹1,500 per month.

Criticising the BJP, Yadav alleged that the policies pursued by the BJP and its allies over the last two decades have left Bihar backward and unemployed. He said corruption has reached its peak and that ordinary citizens have been deprived of their rights. Calling this election an opportunity to eradicate poverty and unemployment, he urged people to bring about real change.

He further promised that in every family without a government employee, one member would be given a government job if his coalition forms the government. Expressing confidence in the people’s support, Yadav said that if given a chance, he would build a “new Bihar” where no one would need to leave their home state for employment.

Also present at the event was community leader I.P. Gupta from the Pan Samaj. The program began with songs by Bhojpuri singer Ashish Lal Yadav, who appealed to voters to support Savitri Devi. Concluding his address, Tejashwi Yadav urged the crowd to unite and vote for Savitri Devi under the lantern symbol, emphasizing that their support would mark the beginning of a new chapter of progress and dignity in Bihar.

