Newly Elected RJD MLAs Elect Tejashwi Yadav As Legislature Party Leader

Newly elected RJD MLAs unanimously chose Tejashwi Yadav as the leader of the party’s legislature wing in the Bihar Assembly.
The RJD contested 143 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and won 25, marking a significant drop compared to its previous tally.
Despite the setback, the party positions itself for a constructive opposition role under Yadav, focusing on internal restructuring and renewed voter outreach.
Newly elected legislators of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday unanimously named Tejashwi Yadav as the leader of the party’s legislature wing in the Bihar Assembly, reaffirming his position at the helm as the party prepares for the next phase of political negotiations following the 2025 state elections.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the newly elected MLAs in Patna, where senior party figures endorsed Yadav’s leadership amid a challenging electoral outcome for the RJD.
In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD—once the single-largest party in the state—contested 143 seats and secured 25, marking a significant decline from its 2020 tally. The party faced stiff competition across regions, with several traditional strongholds witnessing tighter margins or losses. Despite the setback, the RJD remains a key player in the opposition bloc and is expected to shape legislative strategy under Yadav’s direction.
Tejashwi Yadav, who led the campaign focusing on employment, social justice, and governance issues, urged party workers to remain united and prepare for a “constructive and responsible role” in the Assembly. He also emphasized internal restructuring and renewed outreach to voters as part of the party’s post-election roadmap.
The elevation—largely a formality given Yadav’s longstanding leadership role—sets the stage for the RJD’s legislative agenda in the new Assembly, where it aims to consolidate its position and navigate the political landscape shaped by the election.