Bihar Elections: NDA Finalises Candidates For All 243 Bihar Assembly Seats

LJP(RV) Key Candidates



The LJP(RV) had released its first list of 14 candidates for the upcoming polls on Wednesday (15/10/2025) with the second list coming out on Thursday (16/10/2025). The party’s state unit chief, Raju Tiwary, will contest from Govindganj in East Champaran, while senior leader Hulas Pandey has been fielded from Brahampur in Buxar district. The party will be fielding candidates from Govindganj, Garkha, Sahebpur Kamal, Bakhri, Obra, Brahampur, Belsand, Makhdumpur, Fatuha, Dehri, Nathnagar, Sugauli, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Kasba, Balrampur, Bochahan, Bodh Gaya, Bahadurganj, Gobindpur, Rajauli, Chenari, Sherghati, Paliganj, Maner, Marhaura, Bakhtiarpur, Mahua, Parbatta and Darauli.