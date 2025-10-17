Bihar Elections: NDA Finalises Candidates For All 243 Bihar Assembly Seats

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released the list of candidates for all 243 constituencies.
The JD(U) and the BJP will be contesting from 101 seats each with Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) contesting from 29 seats.
Other allies in the alliance including the RLM and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will be contesting from six seats each.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released the list of candidates for all 243 constituencies ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The JD(U) announced its second and final list of 44 candidates while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) also announced nominees for their remaining seats.
RLMS’s List
The RLM’s latest list named former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Rameshwar Kumar Mahto as its candidate from the Bajpatti constituency, while Madan Chaudhary will contest from Paru. The party had earlier released its first list with Snehlata, the wife of RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, contesting from Sasaram, Madhav Anand from Madhubani, Prashant Kumar Pankaj from Ujiarpur and Alok Kumar Singh from Dinara.
LJP(RV) Key Candidates
The LJP(RV) had released its first list of 14 candidates for the upcoming polls on Wednesday (15/10/2025) with the second list coming out on Thursday (16/10/2025). The party’s state unit chief, Raju Tiwary, will contest from Govindganj in East Champaran, while senior leader Hulas Pandey has been fielded from Brahampur in Buxar district. The party will be fielding candidates from Govindganj, Garkha, Sahebpur Kamal, Bakhri, Obra, Brahampur, Belsand, Makhdumpur, Fatuha, Dehri, Nathnagar, Sugauli, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Kasba, Balrampur, Bochahan, Bodh Gaya, Bahadurganj, Gobindpur, Rajauli, Chenari, Sherghati, Paliganj, Maner, Marhaura, Bakhtiarpur, Mahua, Parbatta and Darauli.
HAM’s List
Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) had earlier announced its candidate list with Deepa Kumari contesting from Imamganj, Anil Kumar from Tekari, Jyoti Devi from Barachatti, Romit Kumar from Barachatti, Prafull Kumar Singh from Sikandra and Lalan Ram from Sikandra.
Both the BJP and the JD(U) had announced their final list earlier. BJP also released its list of 40 star campaigners, featuring top leaders featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. The list features a mix of prominent names, including Chief Ministers and celebrities. Among the five BJP Chief Ministers in the list are Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi’s Rekha Gupta and Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis.