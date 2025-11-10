Bihar Elections: Jharkhand Police Establish More Checkposts In Districts Bordering Bihar

Inspector General of Police and state police nodal officer for the elections, Michaelraj S, said, "We have directed the administrations of the 10 border districts to heighten vigilance by establishing additional checkposts. We have strictly enforced dry days and border sealing to curb illegal movement ahead of the November 11 voting in the Bihar assembly elections." "We have established around 10 to 13 more checkposts with West Bengal and Odisha in view of the Ghatshila assembly bypoll," he said.