Voices From Prison: Who Stole My Youth? Asks North-East Delhi Riots Accused Mohammad Iqbal

Life after jail was harsher than he had imagined. Work was irregular, with networks destroyed by the riots. Some weeks brought two days of labour, others none. His mother had already spent heavily on bail and surety in a case still inching towards closure. “In criminal cases, when a court grants bail, it fixes a surety amount, say, Rs 25,000. The person standing surety must prove solvency of at least that amount, through movable or immovable assets or a fixed deposit,” explained advocate Abdul Gaffar, who was also the counsel for Iqbal in both cases. For families already living on the edge, arranging this money often means draining whatever little they have.“My parents are old now. They used to get frustrated that I wasn’t earning even after coming out of jail, especially my mother,” he says. “In the heat of the moment, she said many times that she would put me back in jail if I didn’t earn enough.”