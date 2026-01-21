Voices From Prison: 'In Jail, I Measured Time From One Court Date to Another'

I was only a few hours into jail, but the woman who was in charge of me, my warder, had done 22 years. As I was entering jail, she was preparing for her release. Yet, each day, time passed in the same way for each of us. The gong rings at five to wake us up. Second bell at six; you sit for the morning headcount and wait for the guards and officers to come on their round. Somebody sings the Marathi bhajan, “ughada daar O Deva” (open the gates, O Lord), and everybody laughs as the “madam” with the huge bunch of keys shouts: “thaamb, thaamb, ughadto” (hang on, we’re opening). Because tea, breakfast and milk are brought to our barracks by the canteen workers, we know that it must be seven. We are free now, within the high compound walls, edged with barbed wire. We can walk around the garden, walk to the bathrooms, line up under the tamarind tree for hot water, sit in the lawn and chat with friends, wash our clothes and dry them in the assigned places, collect our morning meal in the battered aluminum dishes like beggars and return to our barracks.