Sachin Pilot Addresses Speculation

Asked about Singh's adverse remarks against the BJP and the speculation over the possibility of his returning to the Congress fold, Pilot told PTI, “As far as Captain sahab is concerned, I've known him personally since I was very young. And I've worked closely with him. Personally, I've not had any interaction with him on this particular issue. But like they say, politics mein 'kuch bhi ho sakta hai' (Anything is possible in politics)?”