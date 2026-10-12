Rise and Fall 2 latest episode update

Bhosale greeted the contestants in his signature ‘Baba’ style and joked, “Mere se zyada Rise and Fall kisne dekha hai yaar life mein, mere life ke upar pura show bana diya... maja aa gaya.” The banter continued as Shehzad Poonawalla recalled Tej's Sanjay Dutt avatar during the Bollywood-themed party, while Tej said that Shehzad had taken on the Munna Bhai look. Sanket then recreated Dutt’s iconic walk and also had a witty conversation with the Rulers and Workers, leaving the contestants amused.