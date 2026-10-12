Tej Pratap Yadav had to leave Rise and Fall 2.
His exit left the Penthouse emotional.
His inmates gave him a heartwarming farewell.
The latest episode of Rise and Fall Season 2 saw light-hearted moments, an unexpected elimination and fresh twists. Tej Pratap Yadav exited the show, leaving Swara Bhasker emotional. Sanket Bhosale, in his Sanjay Dutt-inspired avatar, lifted the mood of the emotional contestants.
Rise and Fall 2 latest episode update
Bhosale greeted the contestants in his signature ‘Baba’ style and joked, “Mere se zyada Rise and Fall kisne dekha hai yaar life mein, mere life ke upar pura show bana diya... maja aa gaya.” The banter continued as Shehzad Poonawalla recalled Tej's Sanjay Dutt avatar during the Bollywood-themed party, while Tej said that Shehzad had taken on the Munna Bhai look. Sanket then recreated Dutt’s iconic walk and also had a witty conversation with the Rulers and Workers, leaving the contestants amused.
Why Tej Pratap Yadav exited Rise and Fall 2
Following this, host Virender Sehwag announced the week’s elimination. With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati, Kajal Raghwani, Raj Grover and Kaira Anu nominated, the Workers were surprised to know that no one from the Basement would be eliminated this week.
Sehwag then said that Tej Pratap had to leave the Tower, explaining, “Kuch majbooriyaan hai jo ki jaana padega mujhe”.
Reflecting on his journey, he shared that he got the chance to make new friends and felt loved by everyone and hoped to reunite during the grand finale.
Sehwag revealed that Tej had to leave the show due to legal obligations. Before leaving, Tej sought Swara Bhasker’s blessings, explaining that she reminded him of his mother whenever she served him food.
Emotional farewell
The Rulers and Workers gave a warm farewell to Tej, coming together to dance.
Sehwag then announced that three wildcard entries are set to enter the game. Rishabh Jaiswal, Jashwanth Bopanna and Sonam Malik join the Tower, bringing fresh dynamics into the competition. Rishabh enters the Penthouse, while Jashwanth and Sonam are sent to the Basement.
About Rise and Fall 2
Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 streams free, exclusively on Prime Video, with fresh episodes every day at 12 noon.