Hanu-Man 2 has been announced.
Panja Vaisshnav Tej is the new lead.
Teja Sajja led the original 2024 hit, Hanu-Man.
The team behind Hanu-Man has officially unveiled a new fantasy project titled Hanu-Man 2: The Rise of Vanaras, with Panja Vaisshnav Tej stepping into the lead role. This sets up massive anticipation. The sequel will be directed by Vi Anand. The film is being produced by K Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment.
The reveal has quickly become a major talking point among fans, particularly since the original Telugu blockbuster was led by Teja Sajja.
Hanu-Man 2 Announcement
The newly dropped announcement poster suggests an even more expansive scale of this mythological universe. It teases a figure ascending through the clouds set against a magnificent celestial backdrop. Sharing the news on social media, the production house posted a note: “What began with a dream continues with an even bigger vision. Proud to take the legacy of #HanuMan forward with our next ambitious venture. Presenting #HanuMan2 – THE RISE OF VANARAS. Looking forward to this exciting collaboration with @panja_vaishnav_tej and the visionary @vi_anand as we set out to create something truly spectacular. More updates soon.”
Sharing about the project, producer K Niranjan Reddy insisted, “We have always believed in the power of stories that come from our culture and imagination. After Hanu-Man, we wanted to embark on a journey that would allow us to explore another fascinating world of fantasy. ‘Hanuman 2: The Rise of Vanaras’ is a step towards that vision. With an exciting story, a grand cinematic canvas and Panja Vaisshnav Tej at the forefront, we are looking forward to bringing something truly special to audiences. This is just the beginning of another exciting chapter for us.”
Hanu-Man Box Office Success
Headlined by Teja Sajja, Hanu-Man emerged as a massive pan-India box-office triumph following its 2024 release. It winded up its theatrical journey with a global gross of ₹295.29 crore across 1,77,344 screenings. Within India, the superhero drama amassed ₹201.91 crore net, translating to a domestic gross of ₹238.29 crore. International territories raked in another ₹57 crore.
Breaking down the domestic net figures by language, the original Telugu version propelled the run at ₹145.54 crore, with the Hindi dub trailing cleanly at ₹52.29 crore. Regional dubs rounded out the tally, with Kannada contributing ₹1.91 crore, Tamil bringing in ₹1.72 crore, and Malayalam adding ₹45 lakh to the final total.
Hanu-Man 2: The Rise of Vanaras will reportedly release in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.