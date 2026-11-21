Sharing about the project, producer K Niranjan Reddy insisted, “We have always believed in the power of stories that come from our culture and imagination. After Hanu-Man, we wanted to embark on a journey that would allow us to explore another fascinating world of fantasy. ‘Hanuman 2: The Rise of Vanaras’ is a step towards that vision. With an exciting story, a grand cinematic canvas and Panja Vaisshnav Tej at the forefront, we are looking forward to bringing something truly special to audiences. This is just the beginning of another exciting chapter for us.”