Mirai Closing Box Office Collections: Teja Sajja Starrer Fails To Beat Hanu-Man; Earns Over Rs 140 Crore Worldwide

Mirai has become the second biggest grosser for Teja Sajja, after Hanu-Man (2024), which grossed nearly Rs. 300 crore worldwide.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Mirai lifetime collections
Teja Sajja starrer Mirai worldwide lifetime haul Photo: X
  • Teja Sajja starrer Mirai has grossed Rs 108.2 crore in India

  • Rs 32.8 crore came from the overseas market

  • Karthik Ghattamaneni’s action fantasy film worldwide lifetime stands at Rs 141 crore

Mirai closing box office 2025: Karthik Ghattamaneni’s Telugu action fantasy film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak in lead roles, completed its theatrical run on Thursday, October 9, ahead of its OTT release. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar. It was released in theatres on September 12. The film had a strong opening, performed well in its first weekend in theatres and finally closed its box office run by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. With this, Mirai has become Sajja's second-highest-grosser after his 2024 film Hanu-Man by Prasanth Varma. Have a look at Mirai's closing box office collection here.

Mirai worldwide closing box office collections

Mirai completed 21 days of its release on Thursday, standing tall for three weeks at the box office. According to Sacnilk, its lifetime gross collection stands at Rs 108.2 crore in India. Reportedly, made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, Mirai's worldwide closing collection is Rs 141 crore, with Rs 32.8 crore raking in from overseas.

Mirai box office collection - X
Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

After opening with a thunderous Rs 15.35 crore, the collections skyrocketed over the weekend, but it saw a decline on the weekdays. The film raked in Rs 76.6 crore (gross) in the first week, and witnessed a significant dip in week 2, by collecting Rs 22.85 crore, followed by Rs 8.75 crore in Week 3.

The superhero film has become the second biggest grosser for Sajja, after Hanu-Man, which grossed nearly Rs. 300 crore worldwide.

South OTT Releases This Week: Mirai, Veduvan, Tribanadhari Barbarik And More

About Mirai

Mirai revolves around the story of a yodha named Vedha (Teja) who has to fight against Mahabir Lama, aka the Black Sword (Manoj), who is in search of the nine grandhas left behind by Emperor Ashoka to gain power. Vedha goes to find the weapon Mirai, used by Lord Ram. He has to defeat Mahabir and protect the holy books. The climax of the film hints at Mirai's sequel.

