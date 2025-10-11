Mirai Closing Box Office Collections: Teja Sajja Starrer Fails To Beat Hanu-Man; Earns Over Rs 140 Crore Worldwide

Mirai closing box office 2025: Karthik Ghattamaneni’s Telugu action fantasy film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak in lead roles, completed its theatrical run on Thursday, October 9, ahead of its OTT release. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar. It was released in theatres on September 12. The film had a strong opening, performed well in its first weekend in theatres and finally closed its box office run by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. With this, Mirai has become Sajja's second-highest-grosser after his 2024 film Hanu-Man by Prasanth Varma. Have a look at Mirai's closing box office collection here.