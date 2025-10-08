For all the South movies and web series fans out there, this week's lineup of exciting titles on various OTT platforms like Zee5 and JioHotstar, among others, offers something for every palate. From superhero dramas to romantic comedies and thrillers, the new South OTT shows and films will keep you entertained throughout the week. From Mirai to Veduvan and Tribanadhari Barbarik, here’s a list of the new South releases that you can stream on various OTT platforms.
South OTT releases of the week (October 6-12, 2025)
Mirai - JioHotstar (October 10)
Teja Sajja starrer Telugu action-fantasy film Mirai hit the theatres on September 12. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film is set to make its digital debut after almost one month of its release. It will be available on JioHotstar in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
The superhero film revolves around the warrior who has to protect the nine sacred scriptures that have the power to turn any mortal into a deity. Also starring Manoj Manchu as the antagonist, the film is combined with mythical elements, human values and emotions. It received positive reviews not just for the story and emotional touch, but also for the superb VFX, writing, execution and performances.
Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak are also part of the cast.
Veduvan - Zee5 (October 10)
The Tamil gripping emotional series, headlined by Kanna Ravi, explores love, betrayal, and redemption through a powerful narrative.
It has an intense and layered storyline that follows Sooraj (Ravi), a struggling actor who bags the role of Encounter Specialist Arun in a biopic. What begins as just another chance at reviving his career quickly turns into something deeper, as Sooraj discovers Arun’s life was filled with secrets, high-stakes missions, and impossible choices.
The show also stars Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth, Ramya Ramakrishna, and Rekha Nair. The series is written and directed by Pavan.
Rambo - Sun NXT (October 10)
The Tamil sports drama stars Arulnithi. As per the trailer, the story revolves around a kickboxer whose life takes an unexpected turn when he helps a woman. Then arises conflict, and he starts facing challenges in his matches. The movie is a mixture of comedy, action, and drama.
It also stars Abhirami, VTV Ganesh, and Tanya S Ravichandran, among others in significant roles.
PWD - Proposal Wedding Divorce - Saina Play (October 9)
The romantic comedy stars Joe Joseph, Clair Sara Martin, Neetha George, Anumodh Paul, Donna Richard, and Suhas Vishnu. Directed by Joseph, it tells the story of Davis, who is set to marry Eileen.
As the wedding day approaches, Eileen becomes nervous and is not ready to get married. Her unexpected demands before the wedding bring unexpected turns to the events.
Tribanadhari Barbarik - Sun NXT (October 10)
If you missed this Telugu drama starring Sathyaraj, you can now watch it on OTT on October 10, 2025, in both Telugu and Tamil. The movie, directed by Mohan Srivatsa, arrived in theatres on August 29, 2025. It will also be available through OTTplay Premium.
The story is about an elderly man whose granddaughter goes missing mysteriously. He embarks on a mission to catch the culprit and confronts several hurdles. It is an intense and suspenseful journey that will keep the audience hooked with its intriguing narrative.
So, which show or movie are you planning to watch this week?