For all the South movies and web series fans out there, this week's lineup of exciting titles on various OTT platforms like Zee5 and JioHotstar, among others, offers something for every palate. From superhero dramas to romantic comedies and thrillers, the new South OTT shows and films will keep you entertained throughout the week. From Mirai to Veduvan and Tribanadhari Barbarik, here’s a list of the new South releases that you can stream on various OTT platforms.