South Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, Marutham, Constable And More

From Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, Marutham, Vattakhanal, and Constable, among others, have a look at the list of new South movies releasing in theatres this week in October.

South films in theaters this week
South movies releasing this week (October 10, 2025) Photo: IMDb
After a week of notable releases like Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Dhanush's Idli Kadai, this week is also filled with yet another exciting slate of theatrical releases in Tamil, Telugu and other South Indian languages. From action thriller to horror and family drama, this week includes releases like Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, Marutham, Vattakhanal, and Constable, among others. Have a look at the list of new South movies releasing in theatres this week in October.

South films to watch in theatres this week

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders (October 10)

This Malayalam-language fantasy mystery thriller stars Mathew Thomas, Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Merin Philip, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Rony David, and Abu Salim.

It is a story about a mysterious village of age-old myths. Shyam, along with his friends, wants to unravel the mystery. In this journey, he faces his deepest fear, and experiences a horrific ordeal as the boundary between myth and reality blurs.

Erracheera (October 10)

The Telugu-language horror thriller is releasing in theatres on October 10 after delays. It is about the lives of a newly married couple, Dasu and Avanthika. After their wedding, Avanthika murders Dasu’s grandmother for the property and later becomes an evil spirit and seeks her dead mother.

Directed by Suman Babu, the film stars Srikanth, Ajay, Kamal Kamaraju, Suman Babu, Karunya Chowdary, Sanjana Shetty, Bhanu Shree, and Ali.

Constable (October 10)

The Telugu crime thriller stars Varun Sandesh, Madhulika Varanasi, Muralidhar Goud, Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha, and Surya Kumar Bhagvandas.

The story follows Constable Kashi, who treats his sister-in-law during his posting in Mokila. He befriends his fellow constable Bhadram, and then a series of brutal murders follows in the village. Kashi begins his investigation and tries to deep dive into the case.

Sasivadane (October 10)

The Telugu-language romantic action drama stars Rakshit, Komalee Prasad, Sriman, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Jabardasth Bobby, Praveen Yandamuri, and Deepak Prince.

Set in the backdrop of the Konaseema region, it is about Sasi and Raghava's love story.

Marutham (October 10)

The Tamil drama stars Vidharth, Rakshana, Maran, Aruldoss, Saravana Subbaiah, Mathew Vargheesh, and Thinanthorum Nagaraj.

It follows the story of Kanniyappan, a hardworking farmer, who lives a peaceful life and is devastated when his ancestral land is auctioned off due to some unpaid loan, which he claimed he never took. However, he doesn't lose hope and wants to know who is behind the fraudulent auction.

Avihitham

The Malayalam comedy drama stars Vineeth Chakyar, Vrindha Menon, Unni Raja, Renji Kankol, and others.

It is directed by Senna Hegde, who helmed the National Award-winning film, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam. Avihitham is about a patriarchal village where there is a rumour of an extramarital affair. It throws light on the societal judgment and the scrutiny faced by women.

Balti (Telugu) - October 10

This Malayalam sports action thriller, set on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Velampalayam, is releasing in Telugu on October 10. Headlined by Shane Nigam, the film is about rivalries between two Kabaddi teams. Directed by Unni Sivalingam, the film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, and Selvaraghavan.

Ari (My Name is Nobody) - October 10

Starring Anasuya Bharadwaj, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Viva Harsha, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Srikanth Iyyengar, and Srinivasa Reddy, the Telugu thriller is about a man who puts up an advertisement on social media platforms claiming that he will fulfil any wish. Six people representing Arishadvargas (Anger, Lust, Pride, Greed, Jealousy, and Attachment) meet him. Will their wishes be granted?

Irudhi Muyarchi - October 10

Starring Ranjith SR, Meghali Meenakshi, and Vittal, the Tamil family thriller is directed by Venkat Janaa.

It is about a devoted husband who leaves no stone unturned to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped during a road trip.

Vattakhanal - October 10

The Tamil action drama stars Dhruvan Mano, RK Suresh, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Mano, Vidhya Pradeep, and Aadukalam Naren.

The story follows Kathiravan, who raises three orphans, including Sathya, who runs his illegal mushroom drug business. After murdering his former boss, Kathiravan faces the wrath of his boss's widow, Radha. The conflict arises when Kathiravan is threatened by Varsha (Sathya's love interest), and he plans to transfer her estate to the workers. As Varsha's life is in danger, Sathya and Radha join hands to take down Kathiravan.

Published At:
