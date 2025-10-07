South Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, Marutham, Constable And More

After a week of notable releases like Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Dhanush's Idli Kadai, this week is also filled with yet another exciting slate of theatrical releases in Tamil, Telugu and other South Indian languages. From action thriller to horror and family drama, this week includes releases like Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, Marutham, Vattakhanal, and Constable, among others. Have a look at the list of new South movies releasing in theatres this week in October.