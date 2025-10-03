Final Destination Bloodlines OTT Release In India: When And Where To Watch The Supernatural Horror Film Online

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release date
  • Final Destination: Bloodlines is all set to release on OTT in India this October

  • It was released in theatres in May this year

  • Final Destination 6 earned over $300 million in its lifetime haul

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines is all set to arrive on OTT in India. The supernatural horror movie was released on May 16, 2025. The sixth instalment in the Final Destination franchise has come after a gap of 14 years. The fifth instalment hit the screens in 2011. Final Destination 6, which reportedly grossed over $300 million in its lifetime haul, will make its digital debut this October. Have a look at Final Destination Bloodlines' OTT release date and platform.

When and where to watch Final Destination Bloodlines

Final Destination Bloodlines will have its OTT premiere in India on JioHotstar. The streamer announced that the supernatural horror film will release on October 16.

It will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

About Final Destination Bloodlines

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger. It also marks Tony Todd's final film appearance before his death.

The story revolves around college student Stefanie Lewis (played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana) getting disturbing nightmares, which make her return home, where she confronts a terrifying family secret. Her grandmother once cheated death and put the entire generation of the Lewis family on Death’s list. Stefanie soon discovers that her bloodline has been tormented by Death, and she has to find a person who will help her find a way to free her family from the shadow of Death.

Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor have penned the screenplay. Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich have served as the producers.

Final Destination Bloodlines box office

The sixth one has become the highest-grossing instalment in the franchise. It reportedly grossed over $300 million at the worldwide box office and earned over Rs 76 crore in India in its lifetime haul.

