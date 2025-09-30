OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Madharaasi, Steve, Kantara Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari And More

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV and other OTT platforms are packed with interesting releases this week
Madharaasi, The Game: You Never Play Alone, Steve, and Monster: The Ed Gein Story, among others, are some of the big OTT releases
Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are grand theatrical releases you can enjoy this Dussehra
This week is packed with some fantastic OTT and theatrical releases, from intriguing web series to mythological films, thrillers, and romantic dramas in several languages, including Tamil, English, Korean and more. OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv and others have some interesting titles, such as Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi, Shraddha Srinath's The Game: You Never Play Alone, Steve, Monster: The Ed Gein Story and more. Theatrical releases include Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1 and Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Prepare yourself for an exciting week of entertainment.
Top 5 OTT releases this week (September 29- October 5, 2025)
Ms Incognito - September 29 (Viki, TVING)
The Korean thriller is about a woman named Kim Young Ran/Boo Semi, who works as a bodyguard for the owner of the Gaseong Group. She gets an offer to enter into a contract marriage with the CEO to inherit his wealth, but lives with a different identity.
The series stars Jeon Yeo Been, Jinyoung, Jang Yoon Ju, Joo Hyun Young, and Seo Hyun Woo.
Madharaasi - October 1 (Amazon Prime Video)
Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, it follows the story of Raghu Ram, who suffers from Fregoli delusion after he experiences a personal tragedy. Prem (Biju Menon) decides to use Raghu to depose a cartel supplying illegal weapons to Tamil Nadu. This leads to his confrontation with the antagonist Virat (Jammwal), and both lock horns with each other.
The Game: You Never Play Alone - October 2 (Netflix)
Starring Shraddha Srinath in the lead, the Tamil series will highlight how high the stakes can get when the virtual world collides with real life. The show promises to be intriguing with secrets and an unsettling reality.
It also stars Santhosh Prathap, Chandini, Syama Harini, Bala Hasan, Subash Selvam, Viviya Santh, Dheeraj, and Hema.
Steve - October 3 (Netflix)
According to the official logline, Steve is set in the mid-’90s and it "follows a pivotal day in the life of headteacher Steve (Murphy) and his students at a last-chance reform school amidst a world that has forsaken them. As Steve fights to protect the school’s integrity and impending closure, we witness him grappling with his own mental health. In parallel to Steve’s struggles, we meet Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."
Directed by Tim Mielants, it stars Cillian Murphy, who is playing the titular character. Steve also stars Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo, and Emily Watson.
Monster: The Ed Gein Story - October 3 (Netflix)
Charlie Hunnam starrer Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the third season of the crime anthology, is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Hunnam is portraying America's most infamous serial killer, Ed Gein. As per Netflix's description, Gein is shown as "a portrait not only of a killer, but of a cultural boogeyman who continues to haunt our imagination."
Here are other OTT releases you can enjoy this week
Interview with the Vampire season 2 - September 30, Netflix
Play Dirty - October 1, Amazon Prime Video
Sahasam - October 1, Sony Liv
13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms - October 1, Sony Liv
Love is Blind season 9 - October 1, Netflix
Dakuaan Da Munda 3 - October 2, Zee5
Genie, Make a Wish - October 3, Netflix
The New Force - October 3, Netflix
The Lost Bus - October 3, Apple TV+
Theatrical releases of the week
Idli Kadai - October 1
Starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen, Idli Kadai revolves around the story of Murugan, a young man who works at a popular restaurant chain abroad. Despite being successful in his job, Murugan returns to his roots to save his family's traditional idli shop.
Written and directed by Dhanush, the Tamil-language family drama also stars Vijay, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, Shalini Pandey, Samuthirakani, and Geetha Kailasam.
Kantara Chapter 1 - October 2
Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The story will deep dive into the origins of the mythological tradition, the ritual of Bhuta Kola in pre-colonial Karnataka, and the ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.
Produced by Hombale Films, the pan-Indian film will release worldwide in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. Apart from acting in the film, Shetty has also written and directed the magnum opus.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari -October 2
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the story follows Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), who embark on a journey to rekindle their former partners, played by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. Sunny and Tulsi pretend to be a couple to make their ex-flames jealous. Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi are also part of the rom-com.