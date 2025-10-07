Santosh OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Shahana Goswami Starrer Internationally Acclaimed Film

Shahana Goswami's Santosh is all set to have its digital premiere this October. Check out the OTT release date of the BAFTA-nominated police drama.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Santosh to release on OTT
Santosh movie OTT release date announced
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Santosh is finally getting a release in India on OTT

  • Shahana Goswami starrer will start streaming on October 17 on Lionsgate Play

  • The film was set for theatrical release in India on January 10 this year, but the censor board didn't approve its release

Santosh, written and directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, is finally releasing on OTT. Headlined by Shahana Goswami, the film, which deals with sensitive societal issues, has been blocked by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its theatrical release in India. For the unversed, the internationally acclaimed film was the UK's official entry to the Oscars. However, after its standoff with the CBFC, Santosh is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Read on to know Santosh's OTT release date and platform.

When and where to watch Santosh on OTT?

Santosh is all set to premiere on October 17 on Lionsgate Play. The streamer on Tuesday, sharing a new poster of the film, wrote on Instagram, "This Diwali, Santosh finally speaks - A story India has been waiting for", and added, "There are silences heavier than words, silences that can bury truth like a shallow grave. #Santosh steps into that silence, refusing to look away. This is not a tale of heroism, but of survival. A story of women who find strength not all at once, but one quiet choice at a time."

"From standing ovations at Cannes to its digital premiere, Santosh makes its powerful debut on 17th October, only on Lionsgate Play," the post read further.

A still from Santosh - X
Internationally Acclaimed Film Santosh Blocked By CBFC For Indian Theatrical Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Santosh

Santosh revolves around a newly widowed housewife (Goswami) who gets her late husband’s job as a police constable and investigates a young Dalit girl’s murder.

The official plotline of the film reads: "What begins as a symbolic placement quickly turns into a reckoning when she is assigned to the investigation of a Dalit teenager's rape and murder. Partnered with Inspector Sharma (Sunita Rajwar), Santosh is forced to navigate a landscape where evidence is buried under prejudice, power shields perpetrators, and the law bends in the direction of those who write it."

Watch Santosh trailer here.

The Mental Health Toll on Struggling Bollywood Actors - null
Rajshri Deshpande And Shahana Goswami: Rejecting Bollywood's Fame Game For Mental Peace

BY Tatsam Mukherjee

Why is Santosh's theatrical release blocked in India?

Santosh was set for theatrical release in India on January 10 this year, but the censor board stalled its release. They objected to the portrayal of police brutality, caste discrimination, and misogyny in the film, reported The Guardian.

The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 under the Un Certain Regard category.

It was also selected as the United Kingdom's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2025.

Published At:
Tags

