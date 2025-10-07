When and where to watch Santosh on OTT?

Santosh is all set to premiere on October 17 on Lionsgate Play. The streamer on Tuesday, sharing a new poster of the film, wrote on Instagram, "This Diwali, Santosh finally speaks - A story India has been waiting for", and added, "There are silences heavier than words, silences that can bury truth like a shallow grave. #Santosh steps into that silence, refusing to look away. This is not a tale of heroism, but of survival. A story of women who find strength not all at once, but one quiet choice at a time."



"From standing ovations at Cannes to its digital premiere, Santosh makes its powerful debut on 17th October, only on Lionsgate Play," the post read further.