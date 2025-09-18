Mirai Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Him 'Man Of The Moment'

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Teja Sajja and Manoj Manchu starrer Mirai is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Karthik Gattamneni-directed Telugu film was released on September 12 in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and through favourable word-of-mouth, Mirai has managed to record an impressive number not only in India but also worldwide. The action-adventure drama is inching close to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India, and has already achieved the milestone worldwide in just five days.

Mirai opened at Rs 13 crore and the earnings saw a growth on Day 2 and Day 3, but on Day 4, the collection dropped significantly. The film earned only Rs 6.4 crore on its first Monday. On Tuesday, it collected Rs 6 crore, and on Day 6, the superhero film minted an estimated Rs 4.50 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 61.50 crore.

People Media Factory, the production house of the film, on Tuesday announced that the film had collected Rs 91.45 crore gross worldwide in four days. Reportedly, Mirai crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its five-day global haul and now stands at Rs 101 crore. It has now become the eighth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. However, as per Sacnilk, Mirai has earned Rs 90 crore after 5 days.

Teja Sajja's film has also surpassed the lifetime collections of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel and Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, which earned only Rs 97 crore.

