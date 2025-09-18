Mirai Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Him 'Man Of The Moment'

Teja Sajja and Manoj Manchu starrer Mirai is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Karthik Gattamneni-directed Telugu film was released on September 12 in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and through favourable word-of-mouth, Mirai has managed to record an impressive number not only in India but also worldwide. The action-adventure drama is inching close to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India, and has already achieved the milestone worldwide in just five days.