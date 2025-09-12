Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim

Mirai X review: Teja Sajja starrer fantasy epic has received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Teja Sajja starrer Telugu action-fantasy film Mirai hit the theatres on September 12. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film features Sajja as a young warrior who fights against antagonist Manoj Manchu. The movie hasg generated positive buzz ahead of its release and has received rave reviews from critics and the audience. It is expected to be a potential blockbuster after Sajja's HanuMan, which was also a huge success at the box office.

The superhero film revolves around the warrior who has to protect the nine sacred scriptures that have the power to turn any mortal into a deity. Combined with mythical elements, human values and emotions like hatred, greed, compassion and others, Mirai is definitely worth a watch. The early reviews of Mirai are out on X (formerly known as Twitter), and netizens can't stop praising it.

Mirai has been praised not just for the story and emotional touch, but also for the superb VFX, writing and execution. Not only has Sajja been lauded for his terrific act, but Manchu, Shriya Saran and Jagapathi Babu have also received equal praise for their performances. Have a look at some of the reviews of Mirai here.

