Telugu action fantasy drama Mirai had a strong start of Rs 12 crore in India
It performed well in all languages apart from Telugu
Headlined by Teja Sajja, the film also stars Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran and Jagapathi Babu in key roles
Actor Teja Sajja's Mirai hit the theatres on September 12. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the epic fantasy drama perfectly blends Hindu mythology and ancient Indian history with the contemporary world. It had a pan-India release as Karan Johar's Dharma Productions came on board as the official distribution partner of Mirai. From Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj to Shriya Saran and Jagapathi Babu, everyone has been praised for their performances. Mirai is a total package which has myth, action, and top-notch visuals, which makes it a cinematic spectacle. It has been produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, reportedly on a budget of Rs 50 crore.
Mirai opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. It had a thunderous start at the box office. The superhero flick has performed better than Sajja's last release, HanuMan (2024), which had collected around Rs 8 crore net on Day 1.
Mirai box office collection Day 1
As per a report in Sacnilk, Mirai earned around Rs 12 crore net in India in all languages.
The film had an overall 68.59% Telugu occupancy on Friday. Throughout the day, the occupancy rates of Teja Sajja starrer remained solid. The afternoon and the evening shows had occupancy rates of 63.61% and 70.75%, while night shows performed even better with 83.81% and morning shows had the lowest occupancy of 56.20%.
After Hindi, it had an overall occupancy of 19.50% in Tamil, 16.69% in Malayalam, 10.86% in Hindi and 5.86% in Kannada.
Hyderabad had the highest number of shows (404), with an 85.5% occupancy rate, followed by Bengaluru with 346 shows with 43.75% occupancy.
With the strong word of mouth, Mirai is expected to perform even better in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, Malayalam superhero flick Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is also performing well at the box office.