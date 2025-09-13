Actor Teja Sajja's Mirai hit the theatres on September 12. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the epic fantasy drama perfectly blends Hindu mythology and ancient Indian history with the contemporary world. It had a pan-India release as Karan Johar's Dharma Productions came on board as the official distribution partner of Mirai. From Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj to Shriya Saran and Jagapathi Babu, everyone has been praised for their performances. Mirai is a total package which has myth, action, and top-notch visuals, which makes it a cinematic spectacle. It has been produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, reportedly on a budget of Rs 50 crore.