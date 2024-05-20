Manoj Manchu's Intense Avatar As 'Black Sword' In 'Mirai' Redefines Super Hero's Universe

Last seen in the 2017 Telugu war drama 'Okkadu Migiladu', Manoj, who is returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of eight years, shared his first look on social media and wrote: "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time to present you all a new me a.k.a. #TheBlackSword from #MIRAI And can't get a better occasion than this to give u all a special treat on my birthday with the glimpse!! Hope you'll love it... It was a privilege joining forces with this very special team."