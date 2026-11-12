Odisha Vigilance arrested Senior Revenue Assistant Sasikanta Rana in Angul for embezzling Rs 3.03 crore in government funds across his postings in Kendrapara's Rajkanika and Derabish blocks.
He manipulated the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal to generate fraudulent salary, arrear, gratuity, and pension claims in the names of retired and deceased employees.
The absconding official was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita before being forwarded to the Special Vigilance Court in Cuttack.
The Odisha Vigilance Department on Thursday arrested a senior revenue assistant in Kendrapara district for allegedly embezzling over Rs 3 crore in government funds meant for salary and pension payments.
The accused, who had been absconding since the alleged fraud came to light, was arrested from Angul, officials said.
He “misappropriated Rs 3,03,65,843 during his postings at Rajkanika and Derabish blocks, where he was in charge of processing salaries, arrears and pension payments”, according to an official release.
The accused allegedly manipulated the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal to raise fraudulent claims for salaries, arrears, gratuity, leave encashment and pension in the names of retired and deceased employees, it said.
He has been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the release added.