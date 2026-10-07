Strategic MoUs: Odisha government signs agreements with key partners to upgrade skill development initiatives.
Employment boost: The partnerships aim to enhance youth employability through industry-aligned training programs.
Skill ecosystem: Focuses on modernizing vocational education and expanding technical training infrastructure in the state.
The Odisha government has signed memoranda of understanding with various strategic partners for building a future-ready workforce and reinforcing the state's leadership in skill development and technical education, officials said on Wednesday.
The MoUs were signed here on Tuesday in the presence of the state's Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.
The strategic partners include 1M1B Foundation, Calderys, CIEL HR Services Ltd, Cloos India, Delphi-TVS Technologies Ltd, F5 India, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Hettich Poddar Wood Working Institute, iFOREST, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Pvt Ltd, Semantics, Siksha O Anusandhan University, THK India, and Utkal University.
Officials said the collaborations focus on high-growth sectors such as emerging technologies, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, robotics, semiconductors, green jobs, and automotive technology.
It will strengthen skilling in alignment with industry needs, technical education, Centres of Excellence, innovation, and employment opportunities for the state's youth, they said.
Addressing the gathering, Swain described these agreements as significant investments in human capital. The partnerships would develop the skilled workforce required for Odisha's expanding industrial ecosystem while providing youth with opportunities for quality training, employment, and career growth, he said.