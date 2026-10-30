Cyclone Arnab Damage Tops Rs 4,600 Crore In Andhra Pradesh, Rain Cools North India

The IMD said the system weakened into a depression over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha on Thursday morning and was expected to move northwards and weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area by the evening. In Himachal Pradesh, light rain was reported at a few places while thunderstorms and lightning hit Shimla, Jubberhatti, Sundernagar, Kangra, Murari Devi and Palampur. The local meteorological centre issued a yellow warning for Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur on Friday. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius. In Rajasthan, a fresh western disturbance brought a change in weather across several parts of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, an induced circulation over Punjab and adjoining areas was expected to bring rain and strong winds to parts of eastern Rajasthan.