Mumbai Indians' Coaching Revamp Continues As Robin Uthappa Lands Batting Coach Role Ahead Of IPL 2027

Mumbai Indians appoint Robin Uthappa as batting coach ahead of IPL 2027
Kieron Pollard takes over as head coach following Mahela Jayawardene's departure
Mitchell McClenaghan, T. Dilip and Dhawal Kulkarni join Mumbai's revamped coaching staff
Mumbai Indians have appointed former India batter Robin Uthappa as their new batting coach ahead of IPL 2027, continuing a major reshuffle of the five-time champions' coaching staff.
The appointment comes days after Kieron Pollard replaced Mahela Jayawardene as head coach, signalling a fresh direction for the franchise following a disappointing 2026 campaign. Mumbai finished ninth in the previous season and missed the playoffs, prompting changes to their support staff.
Uthappa Returns To Mumbai Indians In New Role
Uthappa's appointment marks a return to familiar surroundings, having represented Mumbai Indians during the inaugural IPL season in 2008. The former India international was part of the country's victorious squad at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.
He will now focus on strengthening the team's batting unit, improving players' tactical understanding and helping younger batters adapt to modern T20 cricket. This will be his first major coaching assignment in the IPL.
Mumbai Indians Revamp Coaching Staff For IPL 2027
Alongside Uthappa, Mumbai Indians have appointed Mitchell McClenaghan as bowling coach, T. Dilip as fielding coach and Dhawal Kulkarni as development bowling coach. McClenaghan returns after representing the franchise between 2015 and 2020, while Kulkarni brings experience from his previous stints with the team. Dilip joins after working with the Indian men's team during several major tournament victories.
The appointments follow the departures of bowling coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey, along with fielding coach Carl Hopkinson. With Pollard now leading the coaching group, Mumbai Indians will hope the revamped setup can help restore their title-winning form in IPL 2027.