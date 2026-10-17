Major Shake-Up In Mumbai Indians! Mahela Jayawardene Parts Ways With MI, Says, 'I Leave With Pride'

Mahela Jayawardene stepped down as Mumbai Indian's head coach role on Saturday
Mahela Jayawardene joined Mumbai Indians way back in 2017, working with them in two stints. One from 2017 to 2022 and another started in 2024
Mahela Jayawardene won three IPL titles with Mumbai Indians
Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down as head coach of the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, October 17. As per a Times of India report, the decision came after a mutual agreement between Jayawardene and the franchise, as Mumbai Indians look to bring in a fresh perspective ahead of IPL 2027.
The report further claims that Mumbai Indians could finalise the new head coach soon, as the franchise has already identified candidates, with interviews scheduled for the coming week.
"Mahela is always part of the one family. It was mutually decided to bring in a fresh perspective from the upcoming season and a new coach is likely to be finalised in the coming week. There are names on the table and a decision will be taken soon," said a source tracking developments.
MI Bids Farewell
Mahela Jayawardene has been part of Mumbai Indians since 2017. His first stint with the franchise was from 2017 to 2022. He again joined Mumbai Indian in 2024.
Under his guidance, Mumbai Indians won three titles from 2017 to 2020, making him one of the most successful coaches of the league.
Mahela Jayawardene said: “Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure."
"Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of. I want to sincerely thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their unwavering trust, support and friendship over the years. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead,” added Jayawardene.
Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani said: “Mahela has made a significant contribution to Mumbai Indians over the years. His calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game have meant so much to us. On behalf of the entire MI family, I want to thank Mahela for his immense contribution and unwavering commitment over the years."
"We will always cherish the journey we have shared and the memories we have created together. Mahela will always be a part of our #OneFamily, and we wish him every happiness and success in the journey ahead," she further added.