Major Shake-Up In Mumbai Indians! Mahela Jayawardene Parts Ways With MI, Says, 'I Leave With Pride'

"Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of. I want to sincerely thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their unwavering trust, support and friendship over the years. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead,” added Jayawardene.