IPL 2025: Mahela Jayawardene Replaces Mark Boucher As Mumbai Indians Head Coach

Mumbai Indians (MI) have named Sri Lankan cricket legend Mahela Jayawardene as their head coach ahead of the mega auction before the 2025 season of Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)
Jayawardene essayed a similar role with the five-time IPL champions from 2017-2022 and oversaw their title-winning campaigns in 2017, 2019 and 2020-21. He replaces former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher, who had a two-year stint as MI’s head coach.
The Mumbai franchise qualified for the knockouts in the 2023 edition but endured a terrible run this year, finishing last with just four wins in 14 matches.
"My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well," Jayawardene said in a release issued by MI.
"Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to,” he added.