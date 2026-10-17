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Bhuvneshwar Kumar Recall: DNA Tests, Recovery Plans And Diet Behind India T20I Return

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s recall to India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series after nearly four years has renewed focus on the fast bowler’s preparation. Shah Fahad of Alpha Human, who has worked with him for five to six years, tailors nutrition, recovery and workload support around his vegetarian diet and performance needs.

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File photo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is the leading wicket taker in India vs UAE T20I matches. | Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series after nearly four years away from the format

  • Shah Fahad, founder and CEO of Alpha Human, has worked with the India pacer for five to six years on personalised nutrition

  • Bhuvneshwar follows a vegetarian diet, with his meal plan shaped around training load, food preferences and performance targets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's selection for India's T20I squad for the New Zealand series, after almost four years out of the format, has put renewed focus on the preparation fast bowlers need to stay competitive at the top level.

Shah Fahad, founder and CEO of Alpha Human, a personalised nutrition company, has worked with the India pacer for the past five to six years, the press release stated. His work focuses on the athlete's individual requirements, training timetable, food preferences and performance targets.

That kind of support matters for fast bowlers, who face heavy training and match loads and need strong recovery routines. Nutrition also plays a part in helping them meet energy needs and maintain enough protein and other nutrients during demanding schedules.

The recall also provides a broader sporting backdrop. It shows how nutrition, recovery and workload management sit behind a player's comeback, even though final selection and performance are decided on the field.

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Personalised Nutrition Approach

Bhuvneshwar follows a vegetarian diet.

Meeting energy, protein and other nutrient needs during hard training blocks means his meal plan has to be carefully tailored. Fahad does not use a one-size-fits-all template. Instead, he shapes guidance around the pacer's preferences, workload and performance goals.

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Uttar Pradesh captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar. - File Photo
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar gestures after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates a wicket during DC vs RCB IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. - IPL/X

Nutrition is also tied to the wider support staff. Fahad collaborates with strength and conditioning coaches and physiotherapists so that diet lines up with training demands and recovery plans. For fast bowlers, that coordination supports preparation through intense practice sessions and match schedules.

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DNA Testing And Recovery

Fahad has also brought DNA testing into his personalised nutrition approach.

The aim is to use genetic information to understand certain health and nutrition tendencies. Even so, the release stated that injury risk for fast bowlers depends on several factors, among them workload, previous injuries, conditioning and recovery.

“Champions don't guess, they decode. Personalised nutrition is about understanding the individual, while recognising that performance is built through the combined efforts of the athlete and the wider support team,” Fahad said.

For a professional cricketer, fitness is an ongoing process, not something confined to match days. Training intensity, workload management, nutrition and recovery all affect a player's ability to cope with the demands of a long season.

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Fahad's work extends beyond one cricketer.

Besides Bhuvneshwar, he has worked with other cricketers, golfers, Paralympic gold medallists and celebrities, adapting his nutritional advice to each person's needs. The release stated that this approach is about tailoring guidance to individuals rather than following a standard plan.

Bhuvneshwar's return gives that work a clear sporting frame. While places in the side and match results depend on what players produce on the field, fitness, workload management and recovery remain key to extending a fast bowler's career.

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