Bhuvneshwar Kumar Recall: DNA Tests, Recovery Plans And Diet Behind India T20I Return

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 17 October 2026 9:07 am

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s recall to India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series after nearly four years has renewed focus on the fast bowler’s preparation. Shah Fahad of Alpha Human, who has worked with him for five to six years, tailors nutrition, recovery and workload support around his vegetarian diet and performance needs.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 17 October 2026 9:07 am

File photo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is the leading wicket taker in India vs UAE T20I matches. | Photo: File