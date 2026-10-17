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Need For Speed! India Vs West Indies Series Broke Multiple T20I Batting Records Ahead Of 5th Match

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Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India and the West Indies will meet in the fifth and final T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday with the series level at 2-2. After four high-scoring matches, the contest has raised fresh questions over batting-friendly pitches in India, backed by record run rates and poor bowling returns.

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West Indies vs India 4th T20I Shai Hope
West Indies' captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • India and the West Indies enter the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru with the series tied 2-2

  • The first four matches have produced 1,746 runs, with 200-plus totals in six of eight completed innings

  • Batters have averaged 34.92 and struck at 180.93, both record marks for a bilateral series of four or more matches

India and the West Indies are competing fiercely in a five-match T20I series. The series is levelled at 2-2, with the decider to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday.

The first four matches of the series have been nothing short of a run-scoring spree for the batters. They have smashed bowlers for fours and sixes as if they are in a Video Game.

This brings us to a question: do pitches in India favour batters more, while treating the bowlers as the sidekicks? Let's try to find this out through some stats:

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By Outlook Sports Desk

India vs West Indies: The Numbers Behind the Run-Fest

India and the West Indies have combined to score 200-plus totals in six of the eight innings played so far in the series.

A total of 1746 runs have been scored in across the four matches, making this the sixth-highest-scoring bilateral series in the history of the format among the Test-playing nations. With one match still to go, it can become just the third series with more than two thousand runs.

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Batters have averaged 34.92 in the series; the highest in a four-or-more-match bilateral series. Bowlers have leaked runs at an astonishing 11.49 RPO economy rate; the worst in a four-or-more-match bilateral series.

Batters have batted with a strike rate of 180.93, which is the best in a bilateral series played between two Test-playing nations with four or more matches.

The series has already seen three centuries, two of them smashed by West Indies captain Shai Hope, making it one of the three bilaterals with three-plus individual hundreds.

Most Runs In A Bilateral Series Among Test Playing Nations

Series NameYearRunsAverageWicketsBallsRPO
West Indies in India T20I Series2026/27174634.925091111.49
Scotland in Ireland T20I Series201562933.1194468.46
England in India T20I Series2020/21167232.155211508.72
England in Pakistan T20I Series2022240231.197716308.84
England in West Indies T20I Series2024/25146131.08479309.42
New Zealand in India T20I Series2025/26202930.7466110211.04
India in New Zealand T20I Series2019/20168130.565511798.55
Australia in India T20I Series2023/24193230.186411999.66
India in England T20I Series2026162228.96569879.86
Australia in West Indies T20I Series2025190728.8966111810.23
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By Outlook Sports Desk

How India's T20 Numbers Compare This Year

The series between India and the West Indies clearly favours batters, but is this normal, or a rare instance of flat pitches?

Looking at the statistics from bilateral series hosted by nations that have staged more than five T20Is this year provides crucial context.

Eight nations—India, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, the UAE, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka—have hosted more than five T20Is this year, with neutral venues in the UAE hosting matches for Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, and the West Indies.

Among these countries, India have the worst bowling average at 32.34. The strike rate of 18.2 is also the second-worst, just behind England's 18.4.

Best Strike Rate In A Country In 2026

Host CountryMatchesRunsBatting AverageStrike Rate100504s
in India12451229.1170.84520415
in England8242025.47151.81213212
in Pakistan6188423.55136.81011167
in Sri Lanka5134519.21133.6903126

For batters, India is the ultimate paradise, with a batting average of 29.1 and a strike rate of 170.84, the best across the globe. Five centuries have been smashed in India this year, the most, with England in second place with two individual hundreds.

These figures demonstrate how significantly Indian surfaces skew towards batters, creating punishing conditions for bowlers and disrupting the core equilibrium between bat and ball.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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