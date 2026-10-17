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Delhi Capitals Appoints Ex-Sri Lanka Pacer Chaminda Vaas As Fast Bowling Coach

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Delhi Capitals have named former Sri Lankan cricketer Chaminda Vaas as fast bowling coach for IPL 2027, marking his maiden coaching role in the league. The 52-year-old joins a reshaped support staff led by Sourav Ganguly in Delhi, after Yuvraj Singh was appointed assistant and batting coach earlier this week.

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Veteran Sri Lankan Fast Bowler Chaminda Vaas
Veteran Sri Lankan Fast Bowler Chaminda Vaas | Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Chaminda Vaas will begin his first IPL coaching role with Delhi Capitals in 2027

  • The former Sri Lankan all-rounder has been named fast bowling coach by the franchise

  • Sourav Ganguly leads the reshaped Delhi Capitals support staff

Chaminda Vaas will start his coaching position with the Delhi Capitals by taking on the role of fast bowling coach for the 2027 season.

The former Sri Lankan all-rounder is joining a restructured support staff with Sourav Ganguly as head coach.

Vaas is one of Sri Lanka's most successful bowlers having taken 355 wickets in test matches and 400 in one-day internationals.

The fact that he has been appointed provides additional experience to a Capitals management team which has begun to restructure its backroom staff in preparation for the next edition.

The Delhi Capitals have acted swiftly regarding changes to their support staff, appointing Yuvraj Singh as assistant and batting coach earlier this week.

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Vaas has taken over as bowling coach from Munaf Patel, who had occupied the position for the last two seasons.

The alterations have placed a greater number of former international players around Ganguly as the Capitals reorganise their coaching staff for 2027.

Vaas is 52 and has a lengthy record in both playing and coaching. For Sri Lanka he took 355 wickets in the Test matches and 400 in the ODIs.

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Veteran Sri Lankan Fast Bowler Chaminda Vaas - | Photo: File

He served as fast bowling coach to Sri Lanka's men's team on three separate occasions; his first appointment was with New Zealand on a temporary contract, before he was hired by Sri Lanka for the 2013–15 period.

In 2016 the trip abroad went on. Ireland employed him as their bowling coach for the T20 World Cup before Sri Lanka recruited him once more.

Vaas also knows the IPL from having been a player previously; he played for the Deccan Chargers between 2008 and 2010 and picked up 18 wickets in 13 matches for the team.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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