Sri-Lanka’s Court Seeks Indian High Commission's Help In Namal Rajapaksa Krrish Deal Proceedings

A Sri Lankan court has sought confirmation that two Indian nationals received summons in the Krrish case against Namal Rajapaksa
The witnesses, Amit Katyal and Rajendra Prasad Gupta, are directors associated with the proposed Krrish investment project
The next hearing is scheduled for January 18, 2027, while Rajapaksa remains in custody over the separate Airbus case
A Sri Lankan court on Monday, directed authorities to verify with the Indian High Commission whether two Indian nationals summoned as prosecution witnesses in the Krrish transaction case against opposition MP Namal Rajapaksa had received their notices.
According to PTI, the Colombo High Court asked the prosecution to establish whether the summons had been duly served. The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry had forwarded the documents to the two witnesses, but confirmation of delivery was still awaited.
The witnesses, identified as Amit Katyal and Rajendra Prasad Gupta, are directors associated with the proposed Krrish hotel investment project. The court fixed January 18, 2027, as the next hearing date and directed that Rajapaksa be produced before it on that day if he remains in custody.
What Is The Krrish Case?
The case concerns allegations that Rajapaksa received LKR 70 million in 2013 from Janaki Siriwardena, then chairperson of Krish Hotels, to use his political influence during his father Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency to expedite approvals for a proposed hotel project in Colombo.
The investment, estimated at more than $750 million, never materialised. Siriwardena was also arrested in connection with the alleged payment.
The Colombo Chief Magistrate had declined to issue arrest warrants against the two Indian witnesses in October, citing insufficient evidence, and sought information from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) about the grounds for seeking the warrants.
Rajapaksa was arrested on September 29 in the Krrish case and granted bail on November 3. However, he remains in custody in connection with other proceedings.
Separate Airbus Deal Proceedings
Rajapaksa is also facing separate legal proceedings linked to the 2013 procurement of Airbus aircraft by SriLankan Airlines. CIABOC arrested him on September 4 over allegations that he received LKR 100 million in connection with the aircraft deal.
The investigation involves alleged bribery and money laundering linked to the purchase. The deal, valued at $2.3 billion, covered the purchase and leasing of several Airbus aircraft and was subsequently cancelled by a government elected in 2015.
Rajapaksa has denied wrongdoing. By September 30, the court had been informed that investigations were complete and that CIABOC and the Criminal Investigation Department would take steps to file indictments. These proceedings are separate from the Krrish case.