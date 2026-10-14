Saudi Court Sets Aside Sri Lankan Worker Anojan Sivarasa’s Death Sentence After Diplomatic Push

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court set aside the death sentence imposed on Sri Lankan national Anojan Sivarasa on October 13
The decision followed an appeal supported by Sri Lanka’s diplomatic mission and a legal delegation working with Saudi lawyers
It remains unclear whether Sivarasa’s entire conviction has been overturned or whether he must still serve the original five-year prison term
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has set aside the judgment imposing the death penalty on Sri Lankan migrant worker Anojan Sivarasa, Sri Lanka’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra announced on Wednesday.
The court delivered its decision on Tuesday, following an appeal filed on Sunday challenging a September 21 ruling by the Saudi Court of Appeal. Hemachandra described the development as a major relief for Sivarasa and his family, crediting sustained diplomatic and legal efforts by the Sri Lankan government.
Legal Challenge
Sivarasa was initially sentenced to five years in prison and fined three million Saudi riyals over a social media post, according to local news media. An appeals court subsequently overturned that ruling and imposed the death penalty.
The latest decision sets aside the judgment imposing the death sentence. However, it remains unclear whether Sivarasa’s entire conviction has been overturned or whether he will still be required to serve the original five-year prison term, as per local media reports citing diplomatic sources.
Diplomatic Efforts
Sri Lanka sent a team of legal experts to Saudi Arabia to pursue the appeal. The delegation included Additional Solicitor General Azad Navavi and President’s Counsel Faizer Musthapha and Upul Kumarapperuma, among other legal representatives.
Hemachandra thanked the Saudi government for its cooperation and acknowledged the efforts of Sri Lanka’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, officials of the Foreign Ministry, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment and the legal teams from both countries.
Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry had said in September that it was closely monitoring the case through its embassy in Riyadh and coordination with Saudi diplomatic authorities, adding that it was taking steps to safeguard Sivarasa’s interests.
On October 8, Sri Lankan Ambassador Ameer Ajwad visited Sivarasa at Dammam Central Prison to check on his well-being and discuss his concerns. The embassy said he was in good health and confirmed that it was assisting him with the appeal process.
The setting aside of the death sentence marks a significant development in the case, but Sivarasa’s remaining legal status and whether he will be released have yet to be clarified.