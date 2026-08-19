Who Is Keheliya Rambukwella? Sri Lanka's Ex-Minister Arrested Again Over Stolen Royal Moonstone

Former minister Keheliya Rambukwella was arrested in two separate cases by CIABOC
One case concerns alleged illegal recruitment at Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation
The other alleges interference in an investigation into a stolen Kandyan-era moonstone
Sri Lanka's anti-corruption commission arrested former minister Keheliya Rambukwella on Tuesday in two separate cases involving alleged corruption and interference in an investigation into the theft of a historic archaeological artifact, according to PTI.
The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said Rambukwella was arrested in connection with two cases.
One case concerns the alleged recruitment of six employees to the state-owned Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation beyond its approved cadre while Rambukwella was serving as mass media minister, according to CIABOC.
The second case concerns alleged interference in an investigation into the theft of a Sandakada Pahana, or moonstone, from the palace of King Sri Veera Parakrama Narendrasinha, whom CIABOC identifies as the last king of the Sinhalese dynasty of the Kandyan Kingdom.
Moonstone Theft Probe
CIABOC said the Sandakada Pahana had been located near the entrance steps of the king's palace before it was allegedly stolen.
The carved moonstone is a distinctive feature of Sri Lankan Buddhist architecture and is considered an important archaeological artefact.
According to the commission, Rambukwella is accused of interfering with the investigation into its theft. The allegation concerns the handling of the probe rather than the direct theft of the artefact itself.
Bail Granted
Colombo Chief Magistrate later granted Rambukwella bail in both cases on two surety bails of LKR 500,000 each, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI).
Rambukwella has previously faced several corruption-related cases.
He was arrested in February 2024 over allegations involving the purchase of substandard medicines using an Indian credit line while he was serving as health minister. He was subsequently arrested in May 2025 over alleged illegal recruitment and financial losses to the state, and again in June 2025 over money laundering and undeclared assets.
CIABOC has also indicted Rambukwella and five members of his family in a separate case involving alleged corruption and undeclared assets.
The latest arrests add two more cases to the former minister's ongoing legal proceedings, including one involving the investigation into the disappearance of a significant Kandyan-era artefact.