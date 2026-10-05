US Bombers Leave RAF Fairford After Suspected Terror Plot

The US has withdrawn all bombers deployed at RAF Fairford and returned them to bases in America.
Six people have been arrested and released on bail as British counter-terrorism police investigate a suspected plot near the airbase.
Britain has pointed to possible Iranian involvement, while Tehran has denied the allegation and the investigation continues.
RAF Fairford sits amid the quiet fields of Gloucestershire, far from the battlefields it has helped reach. But this weekend, the American bombers that had made the British airbase a launchpad for strikes on Iran began disappearing from the runway.
The United States has withdrawn all its bombers deployed at RAF Fairford and returned them to their home stations, the Pentagon confirmed on Sunday, days after British authorities arrested people suspected of plotting a terrorist attack near the base. A Pentagon official said the aircraft had been redeployed to the US, while declining to discuss sensitive military movements in real time, according to Reuters.
An Airbase Suddenly Under A Different Kind Of Watch
The withdrawal follows a security scare that began on September 27, when five British men were arrested after suspicious activity was reported near RAF Fairford. A sixth suspect, a dual British-Iranian national, was later arrested in London. All six have since been released on bail, while Britain's counter-terrorism police continue investigating the suspected plot.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there are “strong indications” that Iran was involved. Tehran has denied the allegation and described the accusations as baseless. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also said the incident involved “the hands of a foreign actor”. The precise nature of the suspected plot, however, remains under investigation.
The security concerns carry particular weight because Fairford is not an ordinary airbase. Located about 100 miles west of London, it has long served as a forward operating location for the US Air Force and is one of Britain's key bases for American heavy bombers. Its long runway makes it suitable for aircraft such as the B-1 and B-52, according to The Washington Post.
From Gloucestershire To The Iran War
Fairford became especially important during the war with Iran. American B-1 and B-52 bombers operated from the base during the conflict, after Britain allowed the US to use bases in the country for what the government described as defensive operations against Iranian missiles and their launch sites.
Now, the bombers are back across the Atlantic.
The withdrawal does not mean America's bomber force has been stood down. A Pentagon statement said crews operating B-1s, B-2s and B-52s remain ready to conduct precision strikes from the continental United States.
But the emptying of Fairford carries its own symbolism. A base that had become a distant extension of the Iran battlefield is now itself part of the security story surrounding the war.
The runway may be quieter. The questions around it are not.